Get your applications in for the 2019-2020 council!

Our student leaders are the the voice of law students in the American Bar Association. The opportunity to learn leadership skills, advocate on behalf of your peers, and make connections with attorneys encompasses the main role of those that serve on the Law Student Division’s Council.

Applications for these positions on the council are now open! The deadline to apply is January 15, 2020.

As a reminder, you must be a Premium Student member in order to be eligible to apply.

As a member of the council, you’ll have the opportunity to attend the next two ABA Annual Meetings in Chicago and Toronto, the ABA Midyear Meeting in Chicago in 2021, and other events such as ABA Day in Washington, D.C. and the Young Lawyers Division spring and fall conferences.

And as a member of the editorial board, you’ll get to start your record of writing expertise. Plus our board members have interviewed such notables as former Attorney General Eric Holder; Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who directed and produced “RBG,” the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and actor Chadwick Boseman, who played a young Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

Find out more about the positions on our leadership page.