Finding the pro bono path that’s right for you: Student Lawyer Magazine

Find out how the ABA is helping immigrant families get due process at the border and survivors of natural disasters recover through the YLD’s Disaster Legal Services program. Plus, students tell their pro bono stories and offer their advice on how you can begin making your own legal impact.

It’s all in the November/December 2019 issue of Student Lawyer magazine.

ABA president leads pro bono work at the border

ABA President Judy Perry Martinez is passionate about providing pro bono assistance to those across our nation— and abroad—who need it most. The ABA leader and lawyer travels to the border of Texas and Mexico regularly to help immigrants and asylum seekers, and here she outlines ways you can help with this crisis, even in your own city.

My week representing detained immigrants

Six minutes and 13 seconds are now seared into the memory of a student whose experience has been forever changed by pro bono work with the Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative in Louisiana.

How your peers are helping disaster survivors

Through the ABA Young Lawyer Division’s Disaster Legal Services program, thousands of new lawyers provide free legal advice and representation to hundreds of thousands of disaster survivors in the United States and its territories. Many non−YLD attorneys, paralegals, and law students devote a significant amount of time to ensure the success of this program.

I know what you did last summer (in pro bono work)

It’s hard to go through law school without some student club or organization offering pro bono opportunities throughout the year. There are so many ways engaging in pro bono work can help you navigate law school and your future career. These are just some ways students have benefitted from pro bono work.

PSLF and LRAPs: The facts on loan forgiveness

You may have heard of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which began in 2007. You may have also heard of school programs, which are often called loan repayment assistance programs, or LRAPs. These separate but often interrelated programs can help graduates working in public interest or government positions pay off their student loans after graduation.

Pro bono leads to a career in children’s rights

Taylor Simoné Madison’s journey to law school and dreams of being a children’s rights litigator stemmed from her time as a competitive cheerleading coach, which is a concept that’s not easily grasped by others. After all, how does one effectively help others understand there’s in fact a correlation between cheer bows, sparkly uniforms, and the law?

This Month’s Columns

Careers

The flip side of doing good

Pro bono work, whether full time, part-time, or on a volunteer basis, can be both good and good for you. Everyone benefits when members of the bar use their standing to assist the larger population.

Legal Writing

Make gains in your writing skills while you multitask

Spoiler alert: Employers complain about new lawyers’ writing skills. Here’s how to strengthen yours. You may be able to improve your writing skills before you graduate by practicing your writing in conjunction with other legal skills.

I Wish I’d Known

Judge Stephen Dillard: Relationships matter over the long term

If you’re already in the throes of your first year or even the second or third year, and you’ve made the same mistake I did by arriving at law school with a mentality that’s equal parts fear and ambition, then please do yourself a favor and pump the brakes.

Advice From The Inside

PSJD: Your go-to job resource

Looking for a job in the public sector? PSJD, a public service jobs directory, contains a wealth of resources. Because PSJD is financed through law school subscribers, these schools’ students and alumni may register for free.