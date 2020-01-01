For Law Students


Uncommon ground: How I found my career fit

Student Lawyer January 01, 2020

Not feeling the traditional legal career thing? We hear you, and you should take comfort that your feelings are way more common than many of your peers would probably admit.

The good news is that lots of lawyers were in your shoes (mentally, we mean) and figured out how they could use their legal training outside of the traditional legal mold.

And guess what? They’re practically giddy over their choices, as you can tell by reading these first-person accounts.

These lawyers realized early on that a traditional practice wasn’t right for them and navigated to a practice that today fulfills them.

Death becomes her: Unearthing a career in funeral law
TechnologyDeath freaks people out. Popular misconceptions aside, lawyers are still people, too. And, as such, death freaks many—if not most—of them out. That’s where I come in. My practice is focused on mortuary law, or that which concerns the disposition of human remains and regulates the funeral industry, including funeral homes, funeral directors, embalmers, cemeteries, and crematories.

Your legal experience is an asset, not a trap
TechnologyAs a professional development coach for lawyers, I don’t use many technical legal skills in my day-to-day work. However, going to law school and practicing corporate litigation for a few years were critical to helping me figure out what I wanted to do with my career in the long term.

From J.D. to Plan B
TechnologyI was in law school for less than a week when I realized I’d never practice law. I entered the University of Connecticut overconfident and certain that I was going to be the next Floyd Abrams. Within a few days, I was scrambling for a Plan B.

