Texas Tech wins 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition

Texas Tech University School of Law won the 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago.
This year’s topic was Wage and Employment Law.
The team of Drake Pamilton, Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego won against the Samford University – Cumberland School of Law team of Elizabeth Rainwater, Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, and Jordan Doggett.
The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.
Full results:
National Champions
Texas Tech University School of Law
Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego, Drake Pamilton
National Finalists
Samford University – Cumberland School of Law
Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, Jordan Doggett, Elizabeth Rainwater
National Semifinalists
Texas Tech University School of Law
Jessica Aycock, Michaela Kee, Sara Jaeckle, Chloe Shrode
University of Oklahoma College of Law
Armando Melendez, Fox Whitworth, Laura Waddill, Jourdan Johnson
The National Finals teams also included:
Brooklyn Law School
Jill Davis, Eliza Simons, Melissa Ronan, Lance Bond
Drake University Law School
Kerrigan Owens, Lucas Asbury, Brett Dubois, Megan Hall
New York Law School
Mariella Rutigliano, Jaklin Guyumjyan , Alexandra Ehrhardt, Jonah Glickstein
St. Mary’s University School of Law
Joey Casseb, Mario Yague, Tanya Burke, Ricky Salinas
Stetson University College of Law
Kyle F. McCabe, Ryan G. Dwyer, Mia V. Tolliver, Kathryn Grace Kobitter
University of Houston Law Center
Foster Baird, William “Kalei” Kuaiwa, Jaclyn Zinsmeister, Caidi Davis