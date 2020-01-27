For Law Students


Texas Tech wins 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition

ABA Law Student Division January 27, 2020

Texas Tech competitors
The Texas Tech University School of Law team of (from left) Drake Pamilton, Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, and Michael Samaniego were crowned champions of the 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition.

Texas Tech University School of Law won the 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago.

This year’s topic was Wage and Employment Law.

The team of Drake Pamilton, Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego won against the Samford University – Cumberland School of Law team of Elizabeth Rainwater, Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, and Jordan Doggett.

The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.

Full results:

National Champions

Texas Tech University School of Law
Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego, Drake Pamilton

National Finalists

Samford University – Cumberland School of Law
Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, Jordan Doggett, Elizabeth Rainwater

National Semifinalists

Texas Tech University School of Law
Jessica Aycock, Michaela Kee, Sara Jaeckle, Chloe Shrode

University of Oklahoma College of Law
Armando Melendez, Fox Whitworth, Laura Waddill, Jourdan Johnson

The National Finals teams also included:

Brooklyn Law School
Jill Davis, Eliza Simons, Melissa Ronan, Lance Bond

Drake University Law School
Kerrigan Owens, Lucas Asbury, Brett Dubois, Megan Hall

New York Law School
Mariella Rutigliano, Jaklin Guyumjyan , Alexandra Ehrhardt, Jonah Glickstein

St. Mary’s University School of Law
Joey Casseb, Mario Yague, Tanya Burke, Ricky Salinas

Stetson University College of Law
Kyle F. McCabe, Ryan G. Dwyer, Mia V. Tolliver, Kathryn Grace Kobitter

University of Houston Law Center
Foster Baird, William “Kalei” Kuaiwa, Jaclyn Zinsmeister, Caidi Davis

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

