Texas Tech wins 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition

Texas Tech University School of Law won the 2020 ABA Arbitration Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago.

This year’s topic was Wage and Employment Law.

The team of Drake Pamilton, Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego won against the Samford University – Cumberland School of Law team of Elizabeth Rainwater, Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, and Jordan Doggett.

The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.

Full results:

National Champions

Texas Tech University School of Law

Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Michael Samaniego, Drake Pamilton

National Finalists

Samford University – Cumberland School of Law

Jordan Godwin, Thomas Thorneycroft, Jordan Doggett, Elizabeth Rainwater

National Semifinalists

Texas Tech University School of Law

Jessica Aycock, Michaela Kee, Sara Jaeckle, Chloe Shrode

University of Oklahoma College of Law

Armando Melendez, Fox Whitworth, Laura Waddill, Jourdan Johnson

The National Finals teams also included:

Brooklyn Law School

Jill Davis, Eliza Simons, Melissa Ronan, Lance Bond

Drake University Law School

Kerrigan Owens, Lucas Asbury, Brett Dubois, Megan Hall

New York Law School

Mariella Rutigliano, Jaklin Guyumjyan , Alexandra Ehrhardt, Jonah Glickstein

St. Mary’s University School of Law

Joey Casseb, Mario Yague, Tanya Burke, Ricky Salinas

Stetson University College of Law

Kyle F. McCabe, Ryan G. Dwyer, Mia V. Tolliver, Kathryn Grace Kobitter

University of Houston Law Center

Foster Baird, William “Kalei” Kuaiwa, Jaclyn Zinsmeister, Caidi Davis