ABA LSD Mental Health T-shirts

Gucci? Versace? Christian Siriano? Who cares what they’re wearing on the Red Carpet this awards season when you can now get your own ABA Mental Health apparel!

The Law Student Division and the ABA Commission for Legal Assistance Programs (CoLAP) ran a contest recently to get designs for the shirts and hoodies. The winner was Mary Maerz, who will be graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law this spring.

Now you can join the ABA in supporting mental health awareness in the legal profession. This exclusive contest-winning design is here to raise awareness for the mental health of lawyers and law students across the country. You can choose from a premium unisex t-shirt, pullover hoodie, and a women’s slim-fit t-shirt. Each comes in a variety of colors.

All proceeds will be donated to CoLAP.

“A scary mental health diagnosis my second year of law school inspired me to enter this contest. While mental health is nothing that anyone should shy away from, the pressures and norms that exist in law school made me feel like I needed to hide it away,” Maerz said. “Designing this t-shirt is part of my journey to embrace and seek help for what I struggle with, and hopefully, it can help someone else know that they do not need to hide it away either.”

Maerz’s story is all-too common among law students and attorneys. The Council has begun its mental health t-shirt and hoodie sales and will continue selling shirts for an indefinite period in partnership with CoLAP.

Mental health is one of the most trying issues law students and attorneys face today. Studies show that at least 96 percent of law students will experience some type of stress and mental health issues by the time they graduate. The Law Student Division Council made it a priority to bring more light to mental health awareness during its 2019-2020 term and assist law students and attorneys in a tangible way regarding mental health issues.

CoLAP‘s mission is to assure that every judge, lawyer, and law student has access to support and assistance when confronting alcoholism, substance use disorders or mental health issues so that lawyers are able to recover, families are preserved and clients and other members of the public are protected. This mission is carried out by supporting the work of state and local Lawyer Assistance Programs (LAPs) as they provide hands-on services and support to those in need of their assistance.

The Law Student Division Council thanks you in advance for your support of this important initiative.