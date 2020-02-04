For Law Students


Can you hack this? Enter the Data Privacy & Cyber Security Writing Competition

ABA Law Student Division February 04, 2020

Data Privacy

There’s a lot of information out there on the internet you just can’t trust. This information from the ABA Antitrust Law Section, though? It’s right on the money.

If you’re a law student or lawyer in your first five years of practice who is interested in privacy and information security law, it’s time to enter the Data Privacy & Cyber Security Writing Competition.

The section’s Privacy and Information Security Committee wants you to submit an original article, comment, or note on data privacy and cyber security law. The winner will receive $2,000 cash and an invitation to attend the Antitrust Law Section’s Annual Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C from April 21-24. That includes your flight and hotel up to $1,600.

The winning entry will be also be published by the ABA along with the writer’s bio—provided you can keep that safe from identity theft (hopefully).

See all the rules on the Antitrust Law Section’s page.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

