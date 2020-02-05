Gear up for a summer of service with Equal Justice Works

Looking to make an impact this summer? If you’re a first or second-year law school student, apply to one of these Equal Justice Works law student programs: Rural Summer Legal Corps (RSLC) and Immigration Summer Legal Corps (ISLC).

Rural Summer Legal Corps—in collaboration with Legal Services Corporation (LSC), Equal Justice Works—connects law students with LSC-funded legal aid organizations to serve rural communities across the country. Applications for this program are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 10, 2020.

Immigration Summer Legal Corps—provides law students with an opportunity to expand culturally competent legal services for low-income immigrant communities. Applications for this program are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 18, 2020.

“I received an experience like no other—the opportunity to represent clients and be inserted in the community to a full extent was incomparable,” said Devin Sorkin, a 2019 Student Fellow in the Rural Summer Legal Corps.

Law students spend eight-to-ten weeks exploring their public interest passions through valuable hands-on legal experience—all while working toward a $5,000 stipend! Participants take on a wide range of responsibilities, including providing direct client services, participating in court appearances, engaging in community outreach and education, and building capacity at the organization where they are hosted.

You’re in law school for a reason—this summer, put your legal education to work serving a community in need. Visit the Equal Justice Works website to learn more about these programs and their eligibility requirements.

