For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

4 keys to staying focused and active during online courses

Bridget Crawford March 27, 2020

Share:

Following up on my previous post with tips for preparing for online law classes, here are some tips for what to do during a distance education session.

During an online class…

1. Use headphones.  It helps.

2.  Take notes actively.  I see many of my students sitting back with the thinking they can aborb class material without taking notes, as if the class is like a TV show.  It’s not (or course).  The best way to keep your brain active and switched on is to take notes during the class, whether it is a synchronous or asynchronous session.  Consider opening a doc on Google and take collaborative notes during class with a friend!

3.    Cameras on; mics off.  If you are taking a synchronous class, turn on your camera and mute your mic.  If the delivery platform has a “raise hand” function, use it!  Push yourself to participate more than you would in an in-person class.

You may be thinking, “I don’t want to turn on my camera. I don’t look my best.”  No one does; I understand.  But turning on the camera is way we say to each other, “We are all in this together.  I’m here for this!”

4.    Be present physically and cognitively.  Concentration for long class sessions online is hard—for some people harder than concentrating in traditional classes. If you are learning asynchronously and can stop the recording to move around every 20 minutes or so, do that. If the class is synchronous, I completely understand if students need to leave the “classroom” for personal reasons. Take care of whatever needs your attention and come back ready to work.

Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • About Before the Bar

    Before the Bar is the blog of the ABA Law Student Division. It brings together a diversity of opinions, experiences, and voices from those associated with the law anywhere in the world and is targeted to law students, current, past and future.

    Unless stated, the opinions shared by our writers do not reflect the official position of the American Bar Association.

    Before the Bar Guidelines
    Become a Contributor

     

    ABA LSD Editorial Board

    Dayna Maeder, 2019-2020 Student Editor-in-Chief
    Florida State University College of Law

    Julie Merow, Delegate of Communications
    West Virginia University College of Law

    Jessica Gilgor, Creighton University School of Law

    Kayla Griffis Molina. University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Deborah Sier Huveldt, Florida State University College of Law

    Katherine Vega, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis)

    Advisory Staff

    Adam Music, Web Editor
    ABA Law Student Division

    Gabriella Filisko, Consulting Managing Editor
    Student Lawyer magazine

  • Top Categories