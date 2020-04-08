Michigan State wins NAAC Best Brief Award

Congratulations to Allison Kruschke, Hannah Buzolits, and Jordan Giles of Michigan State University College of Law for winning the 2019-2020 National Appellate Advocacy Best Brief Award.

This year, the ABA Law Student Division was able to complete the written portion of the competition, and we are able to announce the 2019-2020 top 5 National Best Briefs.

Best Brief, NAAC Nationals

Michigan State University College of Law, Team 342

Allison Kruschke, Hannah Buzolits, and Jordan Giles

(from the Oklahoma City regional)

Second–Fifth Place

Second Place: Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 675

Ashley McLachlan, Cody Elliott, and Jonathan Sears

(from the San Francisco regional)

Third Place: Florida International University College of Law, Team 573

Jordan Esteban, Katryna Santa Cruz, and Michael Ellis

(from the Brooklyn regional)

Fourth Place: Wayne State University Law School, Team 351

Benjamin Wu, Kayce Nieto, and Meagan Dreher

(from the Philadelphia regional)

Fifth Place: Regent University School of Law, Team 828

Abigail Taylor, Alexandria Overcash, and Donna Kinney

(from the Philadelphia regional)