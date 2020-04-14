For Law Students


Quinnipiac takes Client Counseling Competition title

ABA Law Student Division April 14, 2020

Client Counseling Winners
Left: Quinnipiac University School of Law's Client Counseling Competition team of Brandy Parry '20, coach Catherine Blair '16, and Megan Spicer '20 (Not pictured, coach Chelsea Vetre '15.) At right, Parry, Spicer, and Quinnipiac's Chris Iverson '22 compete in a preliminary round..

Congratulations to the National Client Counseling Champions, Quinnipiac University School of Law, Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry.

This year, the Client Counseling National Competition was held completely virtually. Competitors used a combination of prerecorded sessions, written statements, and live video calls to compete. Quinnipiac was originally slated to host the finals before the switch to Zoom.

Thank you to all the teams and judges for adapting to the new situation.

The results

National Champion
Quinnipiac University School of Law
Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry

Second Place
Creighton University School of Law
Regina Ann Smith and Peter E. Johnson

Third Place
Stetson University College of Law
Gabriele Bodanza and Forest Sutton

Semifinalists

Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law
Amber Younce and McKenzie Grace Massarelli

Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law
James Fletcher and Mark Streiff

Drake University Law School
Billy Daniel and Tyler Adams

