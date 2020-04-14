Quinnipiac takes Client Counseling Competition title

Congratulations to the National Client Counseling Champions, Quinnipiac University School of Law, Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry.
This year, the Client Counseling National Competition was held completely virtually. Competitors used a combination of prerecorded sessions, written statements, and live video calls to compete. Quinnipiac was originally slated to host the finals before the switch to Zoom.
Thank you to all the teams and judges for adapting to the new situation.
The results
National Champion
Quinnipiac University School of Law
Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry
Second Place
Creighton University School of Law
Regina Ann Smith and Peter E. Johnson
Third Place
Stetson University College of Law
Gabriele Bodanza and Forest Sutton
Semifinalists
Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law
Amber Younce and McKenzie Grace Massarelli
Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law
James Fletcher and Mark Streiff
Drake University Law School
Billy Daniel and Tyler Adams