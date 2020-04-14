Quinnipiac takes Client Counseling Competition title

Congratulations to the National Client Counseling Champions, Quinnipiac University School of Law, Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry.

This year, the Client Counseling National Competition was held completely virtually. Competitors used a combination of prerecorded sessions, written statements, and live video calls to compete. Quinnipiac was originally slated to host the finals before the switch to Zoom.

Thank you to all the teams and judges for adapting to the new situation.

The results

National Champion

Quinnipiac University School of Law

Megan Spicer and Brandy Parry

Second Place

Creighton University School of Law

Regina Ann Smith and Peter E. Johnson

Third Place

Stetson University College of Law

Gabriele Bodanza and Forest Sutton

Semifinalists

Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law

Amber Younce and McKenzie Grace Massarelli

Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law

James Fletcher and Mark Streiff

Drake University Law School

Billy Daniel and Tyler Adams