Ayat Nizam elected Chair of the 2020-2021 LSD Council

ABA Law Student Division April 21, 2020

Ayat Nizam
Ayat Nizam, who served as Vice Chair for the 2019-2020 year, has been elected as Chair of the Law Student Division Council for 2020-2021.

The Law Student Division has tabulated the results of its elections for the 2020-2021 Council—and some familiar faces are returning in new roles.

Ayat Nizam, who served as Vice Chair, will move up to Chair. Her predecessor, Johnnie Nguyen, won his election for Law Student on the ABA Board of Governors.

The complete results:

  • Chair: Ayat Nizam, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
  • Vice Chair: Lannette Richardson, Southern University Law Center
  • Law Student on the ABA Board of Governors: Johnnie Nguyen, University of Colorado School of Law
  • Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach : Jennifer Sherman, University of California – Berkeley School of Law
  • Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion: Jireh Davis, Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law
  • Delegate of Programming: Jordin Wilcher, University of California – Irvine School of Law

The final position, Director of Legal Education, will be appointed in May. The new board will be sworn in during the ABA Annual Meeting in Chicago in August, which is still on for now.

Fingers Crossed

If news of an appointment comes before then, we’ll bring it to you.

And congratulations to all of our newly elected leaders!

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

