Judy Perry Martinez talks about coronavirus’ impact on the bar exam and on law students

ABA Law Student Division April 28, 2020

ABA President Judy Perry Martinez at the 2019 ABA Annual Meeting.
ABA President Judy Perry Martinez at the 2019 ABA Annual Meeting.

This is an unparalleled time of fully online classes, uncertain bar exam dates, and other unprecedented challenges facing law students. To help students make sense of the current environment, ABA President Judy Perry Martinez and ABA Law Student Division Chair Johnnie Q. Nguyen held a live Q&A session on Facebook on Tuesday.

Learn what the ABA is doing to address the new challenges arising from COVID-19 and those existing ones that the pandemic has exposed.

Some of the topics President Martinez talks about with Johnnie:

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

