Judy Perry Martinez talks about coronavirus’ impact on the bar exam and on law students

This is an unparalleled time of fully online classes, uncertain bar exam dates, and other unprecedented challenges facing law students. To help students make sense of the current environment, ABA President Judy Perry Martinez and ABA Law Student Division Chair Johnnie Q. Nguyen held a live Q&A session on Facebook on Tuesday.
Learn what the ABA is doing to address the new challenges arising from COVID-19 and those existing ones that the pandemic has exposed.
Some of the topics President Martinez talks about with Johnnie:
- What are states doing about the July bar exam?
- What is the ABA’s role in that decision process?
- How does the ABA’s resolution backing limited practice rules affect law students?
- What is the importance of the bar exam to the law profession?
- What will the coronavirus’ impact be on job prospects for law graduates, especially for this summer?
- What can law students do about student loans while they’re not pulling down a paycheck?
- How has the Law Student Division advocated for law students, including removing mental health questions from state Character and Fitness exams?
- How is the new pass/fail paradigm affecting law students?
- What is the relationship between the ABA, the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, and the National Conference of Bar Examiners?