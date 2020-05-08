Insights on bar review and civil procedure from Emory law prof Richard Freer (podcast)

In this edition of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Jake Villarreal interviews Professor Rich Freer about his long career in legal education, his expertise in civil procedure, and his passion for helping law students realize their potential.

They discuss his early and decisive path to becoming an educator, and Professor Freer offers tips for law students on building confidence, bar review, and much more.

Richard D. Freer is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Law at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Professor Freer

Richard D. Freer is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Law at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. At the start of his career, he clerked for a federal district judge and a federal appellate judge before litigating with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles. Graduating classes at Emory Law have named him Most Outstanding Professor nine times and the Black Law Students Association has named him Professor of the Year five times. He is a recipient of the university’s highest teaching award as well as the university’s Scholar/Teacher Award. He has served as visiting professor at George Washington University, Central European University in Budapest, and the University of Warsaw.

Professor Freer is author or co-author of seventeen books. He is the only person to serve as contributing author to both of the standard multivolume treatises on federal jurisdiction and practice: Moore’s Federal Practice and Wright & Miller’s Federal Practice and Procedure. His articles have appeared in leading journals, including NYU Law Review, Northwestern University Law Review, Duke Law Journal, and the Texas Law Review. He is a life member of the American Law Institute and an academic fellow of the Pound Institute for Justice. He is a national bar review lecturer on Civil Procedure and Corporations, and lectures annually to tens of thousands of bar candidates and law students. In 2017 he was elected to the UC San Diego Athletics Advisory Board.

About Jake

Jake Villarreal is a third-year law student at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He is interested in consumer protection law and white collar crime and will be working at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after graduation. He likes yoga, jazz, and reptiles. You can find him on Twitter at @FromAnimalFarm.