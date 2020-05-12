COVID-19 Bar Examination and Admission Changes

It’s an uncertain time for recent law graduates and other prospective bar exam takers. Which states will be administering the bar exam in July as planned? Which states have postponed the bar exam until the fall? Which states are admitting law school graduates with supervision from an attorney?

We’ve gathered these links in one place to help you find the information you’re looking for.

Bar Exam Updates

State-by-state information:

Bar Admission Information by Jurisdiction

The ABA urges states that cancel bar exams due to COVID-19 to consider alternatives for law grads.

Arizona

Rule/Order: Supreme Court Rule 39(a) eff. May 1, 2020

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Must register for next available UBE; must submit Character and Fitness application w/in 90 days of graduation

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Until results of bar exam are released & up to 30 days after notice of admission

Termination: Upon failure to take first avail UBE; until issuance of results showing failure of bar exam, Notification of failure to pass Character & Fitness; or 30 days after notification of bar passage and admission to practice

Colorado

Rule/Order: Rules Governing Admission to the Practice of Law in Colorado; Rule Change 2020(15)

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Rule to take effect on date postponement of July 2020 CO bar exam is announced; Eligible law graduates may apply for limited practice certification, must have never been licensed to practice law in any US jurisdiction and have submitted application for admission under CRCP 203.4

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Rule expires seven (7) days after the swearing-in ceremony following the first CO bar exam after effective date of Rule unless otherwise extended by Court

Termination: Certification terminates upon applicants withdrawal of admission application, withdrawal of supervision by supervising attorney, admission to practice in another US jurisdiction, or seven days after results showing applicants failure of CO bar exam are released. Cert. may also be terminated by Supreme Court at anytime without notice, or showing of cause

Georgia

Rule/Order: Supreme Court Order in re: Provisional Admission to the Practice of Law in Georgia

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Must have graduated from ABA accredited law in the previous 18 months of application for provisional admission. have Character and Fitness certification and not failed a bar exam in any jurisdiction

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Terminates 30 days after the results of second eligible GA bar exam are released

Termination: Terminates upon failure of any GA Bar exam, failure to register for second Georgia bar exam for which a person could have sat for after submission of their provisional license application, 30 days after release of the results of such exam, or upon full admission to GA Bar, whichever is sooner.

Indiana

Rule/Order: Supreme Court Order No. 20S-MS-249 (extending Indiana Admission and Disciplinary Rule 2.1)

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Any Graduate who graduated after November 2019 and has not sat for a bar examination in Indiana or any other jurisdiction prior to February 2021

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: May participate until notified of the results of the February 21, 2021 bar exam, if passed status continues until first opportunity for formal admission to the Bar.

Termination: February 28, 2021; or if graduate sat for Feb 21, 2021 exam, until notification of results. If passed status will continue until first opportunity for formal admission to IN bar.

Missouri

Rule/Order: Supreme Court of Missouri Order issued 4/28/2020

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Modifies Rule 13.03 to permit active law student certifications to stay in effect until results of the February 2021 bar exam are released or the student is admited to practice

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: If student passes February 2021 bar exam, certification will be extended to date of formal admission.

Termination: N/A

New Jersey

Rule/Order: Supreme Court Order

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring of supervising attorney licensed for at least 3 years

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: 2020 Graduates must submit application for first exam they are eligible to take and receive Character and Fitness Certification

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Continues until results of first eligible bar exam are available

Termination: Terminates immediately upon failure to sit for the first eligible bar exam; If graduate sits for first eligible exam, then terminates occurs when the results of that exam are available.

New Mexico

Rule/Order: Order issued delaying July bar exam

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability:

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Ad hoc group shall develop a recommendation for a temporary, alternative practice program that would provide a limited, supervised opportunity for legal practice by applicants awaiting an opportunity to take a bar examination should an ongoing public health emergency require the cancellation of the anticipated — but yet to be scheduled — September 2020 bar examination

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: N/A

Termination: N/A

New York

Rule/Order: New York Chief Judge has approved a plan for temporary practice for law grads- Formal Order forthcoming

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Will be available to all first time takers of bar exam

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: The temporary authorization program is intended to carry qualified candidates through their swearing-in date, so long as those candidates pass their first bar examination no later than 2021 and promptly seek admission to the bar following the release of exam results.

Termination: N/A

Pennsylvania

Rule/Order: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Order No. 837

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Open to graduate of ABA accredited law school who is unable to sit for July 2020 exam due to postponement or cancellation, must not have previously failed PA bar exam, application for July 2020 exam required

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Limited license continues until results of first PA bar exam after effective date of order are announced, those who pass may continue their license until formal admission

Termination: Terminates upon failure to sit for the first PA bar exam held after effective date of order. Regardless of circumstance, all limited licenses terminate 6 months after the results of the first PA bar exam held after effective date of Order

Tennessee

Rule/Order: Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 7, Art. X, Sec. 10.04

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Graduate must have applied to take bar exam

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: N/A

Termination: Authorization to practice expires on the date of the admissions ceremony if graduate passes the bar exam, or the date results are released if graduate fails exam. In no event may graduate practice longer than 16 months from the date of the graduate’s first application for admission to the bar in any jurisdiction or graduation from law school “whichever is shorter.”

Texas

Rule/Order: Texas Supreme Court Misc. Docket No 20-9060

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Qualified unlicensed law graduates can obtain a supervised practice card

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: Supervised practice card expires 30 days after passage of bar exam, 30 days after failure of second bar exam, or 14 months from issuance

Termination: In addition to time limitation, supervisory practice card terminates upon termination of dean’s certificate, termination of supervising attorney’s supervision or imposition of a disciplinary sanction

Utah

Rule/Order: Utah Supreme Court Order in re: Temporary Amendments to Bar Admission during COVID-19 outbreak

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Take and pass MPRE by December 31, 2020. Complete 360 hours of Supervised Practice by December 31, 2020

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Eligibility requirements: Graduation between May 1, 2019 an June 20 2020 from ABA approved law school that had a first time taker bar exam passage rate of 86% or greater. Not sat for a bar exam in any US state or territory; Will not sit for a bar exam in any US State or territory in July 2020; Submitted Utah bar examination on or before April 1, 2020.

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: N/A

Termination: An eligible law school graduate who meets all of the accountability requirements on or before December 31, 2020 shall be admitted to practice law in the State of Utah without sitting for a bar examination.

Wyoming

Rule/Order: Wyoming Supreme Court Emergency Rule 203

Made in Response to COVID-19: Yes

Accountability: Monitoring by Supervising Attorney

Post-Law School/Bar Application Pending: Must apply for membership by exam by April 15, 2020, Graduate must not have previously sat for bar exam in any US State or territory, and passed character and fitness determination

Post-Law School/Post-Exam/Pre-Admission: N/A

Termination: Terminates upon withdrawal of application for admission by examination; failure to obtain passing score on first UBE administered following the adoption of Rule 203; failure to submit timely passing score on MPRE; becoming subject to a formal charge in a disciplinary proceeding; supervising attorney ceases to be active member in good standing; withdrawal of verification by supervising attorney.

Source: The ABA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force