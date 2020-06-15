Strictly speaking: Four ways Toastmasters can help you as an attorney

Toastmasters is a public speaking club. Maybe you were aware of the public speaking club at your high school. Not quite the drama kids, but also not mathletes.

We liked to perform, but we didn’t go to band camp. Speech and Debate club had its distinctive brand—perhaps you recall people presenting their speeches to blank dry-erase boards or reciting poetry from a black, plastic binder. Improvised skits, and arguments on hot topics, like nuclear war. If you didn’t get a chance to participate in speech or debate, then toastmasters welcomes you as an adult to improve your public speaking skills.

If you have, then I’m not sure why you would subject yourself to such insanity again, but it’s true that it will help you become a better attorney. What follows are four crucial insights about the club before you to go your first meeting:

Toastmasters has nothing to do with bread

Toastmasters sounds like a piece of bread that’s been warmed to the point of becoming crispy. But it’s not. It’s a toast, like you’d give at a fancy dinner before clinking glasses.

Toastmasters kind of looks like a pyramid scheme, don’t be alarmed

Toastmasters is about leadership. You’ll find soon enough that not only do you get a mentor, but your mentor gets one too. And probably that mentor has a mentor of her own. Before too long, they’ll be asking you to be a mentor. What’s more, the more you mentor and the more you invest in earning awards, the higher up you’ll be. If this looks like a ponzi scheme of Madoff proportions to you, then you wouldn’t be the first to guess it. Luckily, Toastmasters is a completely legal pyramid, aimed at helping you improve.

Meetings are awkward, but don’t let that discourage you

Meetings for the newcomer are awkward. Everybody seems to be clapping and cheering at even the most tragic attempt at public speaking. One writer cites this as the primary reason not to join, although he teases it out eloquently: “the forced-to-clap environment isn’t negative enough to toughen you up for public speaking” in more or less words. Well it suffices to say that a dedicated toastmaster would rip into this, and so John Zimmer did, although “even he can find it a bit much at times.” Don’t worry so much about the clapping and focus on the opportunity to speak.

Toastmasters toughens you up for real world presenting

Ever wonder why 99.99% of cases settle before trial. Ever wonder why students abhor the cold-calling tradition of law school? It rhymes with resenting. Public speaking is difficult and embarrassing at times. Toastmasters has an event called “Table Topics” that serves almost unequivocally to humble your perception of your ability to improvise a speech. The event is a 2-minute torture session where you’re invited to concoct a speech on the spot on some unknown prompt.

Imagine you’re in the courtroom. Your client is on the stand, bringing a claim for personal injuries. You ask her “How did you know you were in a car wreck.” And she says “Well, I felt a little bump from behind and turned to my husband and asked “Honey, what was that?” When you reach the point where your client throws their case in the trash can in front of the jury, you may be glad you submitted to the torture.

If I haven’t talked you out of joining toastmasters yet, know joining and participating is simple. Just roll with the punches.