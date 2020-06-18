Passport to Practice: Report to this skills boot camp, law students and grads

These are difficult times and none of us are sure what will come next. In the face of adversity, we move forward as best we can. And one thing we can always do is work on ourselves.

If you are a current law school student, or a recent graduate not busy studying for the bar exam, a few extraordinary professionals and academics have developed Passport to Practice, a free 3-week program that can help you build relevant knowledge and skills.

I like to call it: “Consider it the good stuff you (likely) didn’t learn about in law school, and (definitely) won’t studying for the bar exam, but (really) should know if you want to navigate and succeed in the ever-changing legal landscape.”

The program runs 24 June through 16 July. It includes two 1.5-hour sessions for orientation (24-25 June) and then 3 days a week of work for the 3-week period (30 June-16 July).

This is the pilot run of the Program, and so though it is free, we ask that you:

Commit to the program (this goes beyond a speaker series as there are some modest pre-reads and post-session learning checks), and

Provide feedback on each session you attend and the program as a whole (we need your input on what lands and what doesn’t).

Rather than repeat our pitch here, check it out at the Passport to Practice informational page.

Faculty for the program includes: