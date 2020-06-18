Passport to Practice: Report to this skills boot camp, law students and grads

These are difficult times and none of us are sure what will come next. In the face of adversity, we move forward as best we can. And one thing we can always do is work on ourselves.
If you are a current law school student, or a recent graduate not busy studying for the bar exam, a few extraordinary professionals and academics have developed Passport to Practice, a free 3-week program that can help you build relevant knowledge and skills.
I like to call it: “Consider it the good stuff you (likely) didn’t learn about in law school, and (definitely) won’t studying for the bar exam, but (really) should know if you want to navigate and succeed in the ever-changing legal landscape.”
The program runs 24 June through 16 July. It includes two 1.5-hour sessions for orientation (24-25 June) and then 3 days a week of work for the 3-week period (30 June-16 July).
This is the pilot run of the Program, and so though it is free, we ask that you:
- Commit to the program (this goes beyond a speaker series as there are some modest pre-reads and post-session learning checks), and
- Provide feedback on each session you attend and the program as a whole (we need your input on what lands and what doesn’t).
Rather than repeat our pitch here, check it out at the Passport to Practice informational page.
Faculty for the program includes:
- Jason Barnwell, Assistant General Counsel (Microsoft)
- Judge Denny Chin (2nd Circuit Court of Appeals)
- Michele DeStefano, Law Professor and Founder of LawWithoutWalls (Miami Law)
- John Flood, Professor of Law and Society (Griffith Law Futures Centre)
- Bill Henderson, Law Professor and Co-Founder of the Institute for the Future of Law Practice (IFLP)
- Eve Konstan, General Counsel (Spotify)
- Katrina Lee, Clinical Law Professor and author of The Legal Career: Knowing the Business, Thriving in Practice (Ohio State)
- Daniel W. Linna Jr., Law Professor, Senior Lecturer and Director of Law and Technology Initiatives (Northwestern University)
- Cat Moon, Law Professor and Director of Innovation Design (Vanderbilt)
- Nicole Morris, Law Professor and Director of the TI:GER Program (Emory)
- Marcia Narine Weldon, Executive Coach, Law Professor, and former VP Global Compliance of a Fortune 500 company (Miami Law)
- Randy Picker, Coursera Star and Law Professor (U Chicago Law)
- Leo Staub, Law Professor and former Director for the Executive School of Management, Technology and Law (St Gallen Law & Miami Law)
- Gabe Teninbaum, Law Professor and Assistant Dean of Innovation, Strategic Initiatives & Distance Education (Suffolk)