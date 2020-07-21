Welcome to 1L: Here’s your law school orientation kit

When we started putting this toolkit for incoming law students together, law school looked a lot different. And at this point, the experience for all law students will vary widely from law school to law school as remote, in-person, and hybrid plans are implemented.
And while most of these tips were written in the context of in-person legal education, we’re hoping the information will help you with the nuts-and-bolts work.
We start this toolkit with a great resource from University of North Carolina professors Rachel Gurvich and Annie Scardulla about how to approach your 1L year, as it is, in 2020.
Some of these articles originally appeared in Student Lawyer magazine and require an ABA account. But don’t worry—law students can join for free and read all of our content.
So you’re starting law school in a pandemic: How to succeed in a remote or hybrid 1L Year
So, you’re starting law school in the middle of a global pandemic. This wasn’t how you pictured it going. You didn’t intend to be part of this chapter in the history of legal education, but here you are. How can you make the most of it?
Online Study
- Coronavirus resources and information for law students
- Here’s how to adapt to remote learning
- How to plan for take-home exams
- Preparing for your first online law school exams
- Successfully navigating the legal field in the midst of COVID-19
- How law students can find success in online classes
- 10 teaching tips from a law student to law professors
- Train your brain to be productive at home
- I don’t care what you wear to an online class (but sitting at a desk is a good choice)
- 7 things to do after an online class session ends
- 4 keys to staying focused and active during online courses
- Remote learning: How to make human connections between teachers and students
Study groups
- Study groups – Studying with other students for more success
- Join a study group or not? That’s up to you—literally
- Student Lawyer: Navigating your own law school experience
- How to study your way to law school survival
- Should I join a study group in law school? 5 reasons for and against
- Collaboration will drive your success, law students—here’s how to do it
- More articles on study groups
Brief writing
- Learning how to think with The Socratic Method
- Does Bluebooking matter? Some insight on how to cite
- How to dress to your curriculum
- How to Choose Your Courses Wisely
- More articles on 1L subjects
Your 1L Planning
- How to make the most of your 1L year
- First-year legal writing mistakes and how to avoid them
- How to make your legal writing stand out in law school—a three-step process
- How to make the most of a law school mentor
Exams
- How to get the book award: Tips and strategies for law students
- Preparing for your first law school exam? Learn how to strategize for success
- More articles on law school exams
Studying
- Learning Styles – How to Absorb Information to Make It More Memorable
- How to Use Study Aids in Law School
- Technology for studying: How to use it to your advantage
- More advice on studying
Mental Health
- How to pursue happiness at your school
- Learn how to deal with the Full Weight of the Law, starting in law school
- How to rewire your brain to be more resilient in your legal career
- More mental health articles
Finances
- Heads Up 1Ls: How to Finance Your Legal Education the Smart Way
- More articles on student loans and finances