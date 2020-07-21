For Law Students


Welcome to 1L: Here’s your law school orientation kit

ABA Law Student Division July 21, 2020

Law Student

When we started putting this toolkit for incoming law students together, law school looked a lot different. And at this point, the experience for all law students will vary widely from law school to law school as remote, in-person, and hybrid plans are implemented.

And while most of these tips were written in the context of in-person legal education, we’re hoping the information will help you with the nuts-and-bolts work.

We start this toolkit with a great resource from University of North Carolina professors Rachel Gurvich and Annie Scardulla about how to approach your 1L year, as it is, in 2020.

Some of these articles originally appeared in Student Lawyer magazine and require an ABA account. But don’t worry—law students can join for free and read all of our content.

Studying Online

So you’re starting law school in a pandemic: How to succeed in a remote or hybrid 1L Year

So, you’re starting law school in the middle of a global pandemic. This wasn’t how you pictured it going. You didn’t intend to be part of this chapter in the history of legal education, but here you are. How can you make the most of it?

Online Study

Study groups

Brief writing

Your 1L Planning

Exams

Studying

Mental Health

Finances

OCI

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

