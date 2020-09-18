For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Become a liaison: Be a leader in your area of interest!

ABA Law Student Division September 18, 2020

Share:
Liaisons
Law student leaders mingle at the 2019 ABA Annual Meeting in San Francisco. We're hoping to return to in-person meetings in 2021, so it's a great time to become a liaison!

Interested in serving as a liaison?  Know someone that may be interested?  The Law Student Division has a few open liaison positions. The ABA student liaison program immerses students into ABA leadership by placing them in ABA entities. There’s no better way to make connections with experienced ABA lawyer members!

How to apply

Reach out to Tracy Kaempf via email at tracy.kaempf@americanbar….  Individuals should include the position that they are interested in, anticipated graduation date, a resume, and a statement of interest.

What a liaison does

The liaison’s entire goal is to build a relationship with the leadership of an ABA entity; help that group develop content, programs and events for law students focused on that group’s special expertise; and report progress back to the Division.

To serve as a liaison, you must be an enrolled for the 2020-2021 law school year and you must be an ABA Law Student Division Premium member.

Become a Premium Member

Time commitment

Roughly 10 hours monthly, varies by entity.

Position Description

  • Work with entity leadership to facilitate law student content and events/programming centered around that entity’s specialty.
  • Law Student Division Blog  – Consult with the Web Editor on writing a post for the law student blog.
  • Entity Articles – Work with appropriate entity leaders to produce a law student section newsletter column or student specific webpage on entity website.
  • Raise awareness of and actively promote law student membership and involvement in the ABA entity.
  • In-Person Experiences like campus visits and law student specific events at entity meetings.  The Law Student Division can help with campus visits (see the Law School Visit Guide)!
  • Digital/Virtual Programming like videos, podcasts and webinars/virtual campus visits.  The Law Student Division can help with webinars/virtual campus visits (see the Guide for Engaging Law Student with Online Programming)!
  • Represent the Law Student Division to ABA entities and represent the ABA entities to the Law Student Division, keeping each other informed of the other’s activities.
  • Write a letter of introduction to the entity chair outlining liaison duties and offering to become active.
  • Attend the entity’s required meetings. If funding is unavailable from the entity, the liaison should attempt to secure alternate funding from his/her law school.
  • Submit monthly reports to the Division by the 1st of every month.
  • Participate in the LSD Assembly.
  • Work closely with and under the purview of nationally elected student officers, as assigned.

Drop Us An Email

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories