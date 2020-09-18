Become a liaison: Be a leader in your area of interest!

Interested in serving as a liaison? Know someone that may be interested? The Law Student Division has a few open liaison positions. The ABA student liaison program immerses students into ABA leadership by placing them in ABA entities. There’s no better way to make connections with experienced ABA lawyer members!

How to apply

Reach out to Tracy Kaempf via email at tracy.kaempf@americanbar…. Individuals should include the position that they are interested in, anticipated graduation date, a resume, and a statement of interest.

What a liaison does

The liaison’s entire goal is to build a relationship with the leadership of an ABA entity; help that group develop content, programs and events for law students focused on that group’s special expertise; and report progress back to the Division.

To serve as a liaison, you must be an enrolled for the 2020-2021 law school year and you must be an ABA Law Student Division Premium member.

Time commitment

Roughly 10 hours monthly, varies by entity.



Position Description

Work with entity leadership to facilitate law student content and events/programming centered around that entity’s specialty.

Law Student Division Blog – Consult with the Web Editor on writing a post for the law student blog.

Entity Articles – Work with appropriate entity leaders to produce a law student section newsletter column or student specific webpage on entity website.

Raise awareness of and actively promote law student membership and involvement in the ABA entity.

In-Person Experiences like campus visits and law student specific events at entity meetings. The Law Student Division can help with campus visits (see the Law School Visit Guide)!

Digital/Virtual Programming like videos, podcasts and webinars/virtual campus visits. The Law Student Division can help with webinars/virtual campus visits (see the Guide for Engaging Law Student with Online Programming)!

Represent the Law Student Division to ABA entities and represent the ABA entities to the Law Student Division, keeping each other informed of the other’s activities.

Write a letter of introduction to the entity chair outlining liaison duties and offering to become active.

Attend the entity’s required meetings. If funding is unavailable from the entity, the liaison should attempt to secure alternate funding from his/her law school.

Submit monthly reports to the Division by the 1st of every month.

Participate in the LSD Assembly.

Work closely with and under the purview of nationally elected student officers, as assigned.

