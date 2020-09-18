Get answers on legal writing in our first Virtual Office Hours replay

Legal writing, analysis and research are the most critical lawyering skills taught in the law school. It’s as hard as it is important. We’re here to help! Join us for tips that will help strengthen your legal writing skills and impress your professors.

Our first Virtual Office Hours feature Assistant Professor Assistant Professor Amanda Elyse of Elon University School of Law.

Upcoming Virtual Office Hours

Exam Prep: November 19, 2020

Taking your first round of law school exams? We’re here to help! Join us for tips that will help prepare you for success from Heather Varanini, Associate Director of Academic Achievement and an Adjunct Professor at Golden Gate University, School of Law.