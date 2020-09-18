For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Get answers on legal writing in our first Virtual Office Hours replay

ABA Law Student Division September 18, 2020

Share:
Virtual Office Hours

Legal writing, analysis and research are the most critical lawyering skills taught in the law school.  It’s as hard as it is important. We’re here to help!  Join us for tips that will help strengthen your legal writing skills and impress your professors.

Our first Virtual Office Hours feature Assistant Professor Assistant Professor Amanda Elyse of Elon University School of Law.

Upcoming Virtual Office Hours

Exam Prep: November 19, 2020

Taking your first round of law school exams? We’re here to help!  Join us for tips that will help prepare you for success from Heather Varanini, Associate Director of Academic Achievement and an Adjunct Professor at Golden Gate University, School of Law.

More information and tips on Legal Writing from Before the Bar.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories