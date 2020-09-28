Representing power: A conversation with Robert Barnett

Not every law student has a clear vision of where they want to end up in their career, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes it’s more about seizing the opportunities that present themselves than strictly sticking to a plan.

In this ABA Law Student Podcast, host Meghan Steenburgh sits down with attorney Robert Barnett to discuss his incredibly storied career. Together they review his career, focusing particularly on his work as practice debate opponent for numerous Democratic Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates, his representation of some of the most notable names on both sides of the aisle for book deals (even convincing James Patterson and President Bill Clinton to write a book together), and his experiences working with Hollywood.

While we can’t all achieve such an exceptional career, find out what it takes to blaze your own path from one of the most unique individuals in the legal profession.

Robert Barnett is a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP. He has a diverse practice representing national and international corporations and individuals on a wide variety of matters. He represents major corporations in litigation matters, corporate work, contracts, crisis management, transactions, government relations, and media relations. During his thirty years of practice, he has represented clients before almost every executive department and administrative agency in Washington. His clients have included JM Family Enterprises, Toyota, Deutsche Bank, Discovery Communications, USAA.

