Where racial justice, social activism, and mental health intersect: An ABA CoLAP webinar

Professor Rhonda Magee, author of The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming Our Communities Through Mindfulness, talks with the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs in this Mental Health Day webinar. Prof. Magee is a new member of the CoLAP and a law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law.

The event was hosted by Janet Stearns, Dean of Students at the University of Miami School of Law and chair of the CoLAP Law School Committee, and Ayat Nizam, chair of the Law Student Division.

For many years, the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs (CoLAP) Law School Committee has partnered with the ABA Law Student Division to promote Mental Health Day. 2020 has been a year filled with challenges and stresses, and yet opportunities for us to recommit to our personal well-being. Our efforts are needed more than ever.