For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Where racial justice, social activism, and mental health intersect: An ABA CoLAP webinar

ABA Law Student Division October 09, 2020

Share:
Mindfulness

Professor Rhonda Magee, author of The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming Our Communities Through Mindfulness, talks with the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs in this Mental Health Day webinar. Prof. Magee is a new member of the CoLAP and a law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law.

The event was hosted by Janet Stearns, Dean of Students at the University of Miami School of Law and chair of the CoLAP Law School Committee, and Ayat Nizam, chair of the Law Student Division.

For many years, the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs (CoLAP) Law School Committee has partnered with the ABA Law Student Division to promote Mental Health Day. 2020 has been a year filled with challenges and stresses, and yet opportunities for us to recommit to our personal well-being. Our efforts are needed more than ever.

  • Related Tags



ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories