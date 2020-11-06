Learn about investment essentials from a financial expert

When it comes to investments, there is a lot to think about—especially, while managing the stressors and workload of law school. Having a good understanding of investment funds and approaches is essential to investing with confidence and planning for life beyond law school.

The Law Student Division and Access Lex Institute are here to help! Join us an introduction to the fundamentals of investing and to have your questions answered.

This month’s Virtual Office Hours are with Derek Brainard, MBA, CRPC®, AFC®.

Derek is a U.S. Navy Veteran and Director of Financial Education at the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability™. He has worked in both the private financial services sector as a licensed financial advisor, and in higher education as financial literacy coordinator at Syracuse University, where he also completed his M.B.A. His financial writing and commentary have been featured via U.S. News and World Report, MSN Money, NBC News, and USA Today.

So far, your path has led to two overarching goals—graduating law school and getting past the bar exam on the first try. You set off, did the work, and now you can finally see the mountaintop—graduation, signaling the next season of your life. Before you get there, though, you have a few obstacles yet to climb, starting with figuring out what comes next with your student loans. Here’s a three-step guide to setting your course for student loan repayment, with a few cautionary tips along the way.