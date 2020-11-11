Examining racial inequality in juvenile justice

The disproportionate number of minority children navigating juvenile justice systems continues to be a point of great concern in our country. Where does this problem start? Is it in schools, in over-policed minority neighborhoods, or even in homes? What other factors are at play? Putting an end to the injustices suffered by children of color means understanding how present circumstances have put them at risk.

ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh talks through these issues with Natasha Fortune, assistant attorney in charge at the Legal Aid Society of New York in the Juvenile Rights Practice. She discusses her work and clientele in the Juvenile Rights Practice and offers insights on the steps, both large and small, that can be taken to disrupt unjust cycles and create lasting positive change.

Natasha M. Fortune is assistant attorney in charge at the Legal Aid Society of New York in the Juvenile Rights Practice. She supervises a team of attorneys, serves as defense counsel in juvenile delinquency proceedings, and also represents children in abuse, neglect, and custody proceedings in family court. Ms. Fortune serves as a mentor to interns of color, is a member of the hiring/screening committee, and supervises interns from the NYU School of Law Juvenile Defenders Clinic.

She frequently volunteers at Project Window, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls by building their self-confidence and providing them with mentorship and life skills. Additionally, she is a certified tax preparer and owned a tax franchise. She received her B.S. in computer science from St. John’s University and her J.D. at St. John’s University School of Law.



