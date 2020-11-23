Master at-home exam prep with our Virtual Office Hours

Taking your first round of law school exams? We’re here to help! Join us for tips that will help prepare you for success.

This month’s Virtual Office Hours are with Heather Varanini.

You can view the slides from the hangout here.

Professor Varanini is the Associate Director of Academic Achievement and an Adjunct Professor at the Golden Gate University School of Law. She works with all students to help them be successful in school from orientation to graduation and specializes in working with students with learning differences. She also hires, trains, and manages a group of Teaching Assistants each semester to develop their teaching and leadership skills. Professor Varanini teaches classes on academic success and bar readiness.

Talk to Professor Varanini on Twitter: @HeatherIlene.

