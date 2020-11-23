For Law Students


Master at-home exam prep with our Virtual Office Hours

ABA Law Student Division November 23, 2020

Exam Preparation

Taking your first round of law school exams? We’re here to help! Join us for tips that will help prepare you for success.

This month’s Virtual Office Hours are with Heather Varanini.

You can view the slides from the hangout here.

Professor Varanini is the Associate Director of Academic Achievement and an Adjunct Professor at the Golden Gate University School of Law. She works with all students to help them be successful in school from orientation to graduation and specializes in working with students with learning differences. She also hires, trains, and manages a group of Teaching Assistants each semester to develop their teaching and leadership skills. Professor Varanini teaches classes on academic success and bar readiness.

Talk to Professor Varanini on Twitter: @HeatherIlene.

More from Professor Varanini

How law students can find success in online classes

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, law schools across the United States are closing their physical doors and opening their virtual ones by moving classes online. This means a lot of things must change in a short amount of time for both professors and students.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

