Teams advance in 2020 Arbitration, Negotiation competitions

ABA Law Student Division December 17, 2020

Arbitration Competition
A scene from the 2019-2020 Arbitration Competition finals in Chicago. We hope to see our teams in person next year!

The top teams in two of the American Bar Association’s competition season have advanced to the next rounds. Here are the top law schools in the National Arbitration Competition and National Negotiation Competition.

2020-2021 Arbitration Competitions Regional Champions

  • Brooklyn Law School
  • Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law
  • Texas Tech University School of Law
  • South Texas College of Law Houston
  • Mississippi College School of Law
  • Fordham University School of Law

2020-2021 Negotiation Competition Regional Co-Champions

  • Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School
  • Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law
  • Boston University School of Law
  • University of Connecticut School of Law
  • Samford University – Cumberland School of Law
  • University of Maryland – Francis King Carey School of Law
  • Georgetown University Law Center
  • California Western School of Law
  • Seattle University School of Law
  • Stetson University College of Law
  • Mitchell Hamline School of Law
  • University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis
  • Baylor University School of Law
  • Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law

This year’s competitions are being held via virtual meetings due to the pandemic.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

  • Top Categories