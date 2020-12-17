Teams advance in 2020 Arbitration, Negotiation competitions

The top teams in two of the American Bar Association’s competition season have advanced to the next rounds. Here are the top law schools in the National Arbitration Competition and National Negotiation Competition.
2020-2021 Arbitration Competitions Regional Champions
- Brooklyn Law School
- Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law
- Texas Tech University School of Law
- South Texas College of Law Houston
- Mississippi College School of Law
- Fordham University School of Law
2020-2021 Negotiation Competition Regional Co-Champions
- Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law
- Boston University School of Law
- University of Connecticut School of Law
- Samford University – Cumberland School of Law
- University of Maryland – Francis King Carey School of Law
- Georgetown University Law Center
- California Western School of Law
- Seattle University School of Law
- Stetson University College of Law
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
- University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis
- Baylor University School of Law
- Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law
This year’s competitions are being held via virtual meetings due to the pandemic.