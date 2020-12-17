Teams advance in 2020 Arbitration, Negotiation competitions

The top teams in two of the American Bar Association’s competition season have advanced to the next rounds. Here are the top law schools in the National Arbitration Competition and National Negotiation Competition.

2020-2021 Arbitration Competitions Regional Champions

Brooklyn Law School

Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law

Texas Tech University School of Law

South Texas College of Law Houston

Mississippi College School of Law

Fordham University School of Law

2020-2021 Negotiation Competition Regional Co-Champions

Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School

Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law

Boston University School of Law

University of Connecticut School of Law

Samford University – Cumberland School of Law

University of Maryland – Francis King Carey School of Law

Georgetown University Law Center

California Western School of Law

Seattle University School of Law

Stetson University College of Law

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis

Baylor University School of Law

Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law

This year’s competitions are being held via virtual meetings due to the pandemic.