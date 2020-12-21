Polish your LinkedIn profile (with a little help from Virtual Office Hours)

Get tips to ensure your LinkedIn profile is ready for employers and to grow your professional network.

This edition of Virtual Office Hours focuses on refreshing your LinkedIn profile. The host is Tomea Mersmann, Assistant Dean for Graduate Recruitment and Professional Development Lecturer in Law, at Washington University School of Law.

Tomea Mersmann has been a teacher and career coach to law students and lawyers for over 20 years. Tomea teaches Legal Writing, Negotiation, and Professional development with Washington University Law on campus and online as well as with her executive coaching and consulting practice Authentic Strategy Group.

Before joining WashULaw, Tomea was an associate and then head of recruiting for one of the largest Midwest law firms. Students say to “ask Mersmann” when they want honest, yet caring, advice on professional presence, career advising, and community building.