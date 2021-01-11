ABA Rep Rewards winners named for Fall 2020

The ABA Law Student Division congratulates the winners of the Fall 2020 Rep Rewards contests.

Fall 2020 Semester Winners (most points accumulated):

1st place: Sarah Volmy, Western Michigan Cooley School of Law – 5,768 total points

2nd place: Celyn Whitt, University of Wyoming College of Law- 5,650 total points

3rd place: Alexander Cyr, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis) – 4,850 total points

Fall 2020 Semester Winners (most referrals made):

1st place: Stephanie Metherall, University of Virginia School of Law- 92 referrals

2nd place: Tess Rabin, University of Washington School of Law – 53 referrals

3rd place: Carly Sirota, University of Connecticut School of Law- 50 referrals

ABA Reps are the face of the ABA on their respective law school campuses. It’s the perfect starting role for students interested in ABA leadership. The Rep Program was designed to deepen the ABA’s engagement with law students by activating law students to serve as ambassadors of the ABA at their law schools and to engage their peers in the various benefits and resources of the ABA.

Rep Rewards is an incentive program designed to provide study tools and resources to law students across the nation, Rep Rewards provides our 200+ Reps tools to initiate and track recruitment efforts in a simple fashion.

If you are interested in becoming an ABA Rep on your campus, check out more on the position.