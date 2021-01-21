For Law Students


Explore the world of public interest law with an Equal Justice Works Student Fellowship

Brooke Meckler January 21, 2021

Equal Justice Works Fellows
EJW's Rural Summer Legal Corps help address the access-to-justice crisis for people living in rural areas. (Photo provided by Equal Justice Works)

Are you passionate about pursuing a career in public interest law? Bolster your resume with an Equal Justice Works Student Fellowship and gain legal experience, build your network, and serve communities in need this summer.

If you’re a 1L or 2L, explore your public interest passions through one of these exciting law student opportunities offered by Equal Justice Works:  

  • Rural Summer Legal Corps—a partnership between Equal Justice Works and Legal Services Corporation (LSC)—supports law students in serving rural communities. Student Fellows take on challenging projects that address myriad legal issues such as affordable housing, farmworkers’ rights, and family law matters. Applications for this program are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 8, 2021.
  • Disaster Resilience Program mobilizes law students to work alongside Equal Justice Works Fellows as they provide free civil legal aid to disaster-prone areas in Texas and Florida. Student Fellows play a critical role in improving disaster preparedness and recovery for communities hard hit by the pandemic and prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, and wildfires. Applications for this program are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 16, 2021.

Law students spend eight-to-ten weeks gaining valuable experience and building their legal network—all while working toward a $5,000 stipend! Student Fellows take on a wide range of responsibilities including providing direct client services, engaging in community outreach and advocacy efforts, and building capacity at the organization where they work.

“Justice should not be limited by geography, demographics, or income. How I spend my time and energy matters. I am proud that I served my summer with the Rural Summer Legal Corps working to help rural communities and facilitating access to the legal system,” said Elizabeth Tubbs, a 2020 Student Fellow in the Rural Summer Legal Corps.

Take the next step in your public interest career. Visit the Equal Justice Works website to learn more about these programs and apply today.

About Equal Justice Works

Equal Justice Works is the nation’s largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law. We bring together an extensive network of law students, lawyers, legal services organizations, and supporters to promote a lifelong commitment to public service and equal justice. Following their Fellowships, more than 85% of our Fellows remain in public service positions, continuing to pursue equal justice for underserved communities across the country. Visit equaljusticeworks.org for more information.

Brooke Meckler Brooke Meckler is the director of law school engagement & advocacy at Equal Justice Works, where she works to communicate the full range of public interest opportunities offered by the organization to law students and law schools, and to expand the organization’s law student and law school membership through engagement initiatives and relationship building. She also manages the Rural Summer Legal Corps program and the National Advisory Committee.

Author Link Website Linkedin @EJW_org
