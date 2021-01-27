For Law Students


Fordham wins 2021 ABA Arbitration Competition crown

ABA Law Student Division January 27, 2021

Arbitration Competition Winners
Fordham University School of Law's team. Top row: Ksenia Matthews and Perry Zirpoli. Middle row: Catherine Young and Margaret Revera. Bottom row: Joshua Zelen.

Fordham University School of Law’s team of Joshua Zelen, Margaret Revera, Catherine Young, and Perry Zirpoli took the top spot at the 2021 ABA Arbitration Competition on Jan. 23.

This year’s topic was Contracts and Warranties.

Fordham Law’s team designation was Team 3.

The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.

The Texas Tech University School of Law team of Jorge Dominguez, Evan Johnson, Sean Lewis, and Brian (Drew) White (designated Team 5) came in second.

The national semifinalist teams were:

  • Team 2 from South Texas College of Law Houston: Javier Gonzalez, Kylie Terry, Baker Howry, Gavin O’Brien
  • Team 10 from Fordham University School of Law: Haley Johnson Griffin, Zoe Buzinkai, William Delaney, Joshua Wexler.

Also competing in the competition’s final rounds:

  • Team 1: Brooklyn Law School: Tom Emmons, Alex Rahmanan, Spencer Goodson, Daniel Landau
  • Team 4: Brooklyn Law School: Alessandra Bravi, Megan Feeney, Evan Tancil, Meghan Jonke
  • Team 6: Mississippi College School of Law: Joshua Mcswain, Brennen Terrill, Erin McManus, McKenna Cloud
  • Team 7: South Texas College of Law Houston: Blaire Farine, Nicole Williamson, Govindi Munasinghe, Shelby Payne
  • Team 8: Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law: Kaitlin Robinson, Chloe Loomer, Tessa Marraccino, Sara Ross
  • Team 9: St. Mary’s University School of Law: Richard Hansen, Emily Fey, Cassidi Dietz, Ethan Bannister
  • Team 11: SMU — Southern Methodist University—Dedman School of Law: James Fletcher, Brent Miles, Hunter Ralston, Mark Streiff
  • Team 12: Samford University — Cumberland School of Law: Jordan Doggett, Alyssa Kuhnel, Rachel Jernigan, John Tully

For more information, see the Arbitration Competition’s site.

The Arbitration Competition committee thanks all of the competitors and host schools involved in this year’s events.

  • Top Categories