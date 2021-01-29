For Law Students


Pro se support: The ins and outs of a legal help program

ABA Law Student Division January 29, 2021

Not everyone can afford a lawyer, and not everyone needs one. But, when a regular person has a pressing legal question, where can they find answers? Promoting access to justice should include helping those with legal problems obtain the information they need to successfully navigate their matter, even if they don’t need representation. 

ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh talks with Angela Tripp, the director of the Michigan Legal Help Program, about how legal help works, the types of information they can provide for self-represented litigants, and how this type of service is helping to close the justice gap.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

About Our Guest

Angela Tripp is the director of the Michigan Legal Help (MLH) Program, which is responsible for the statewide website for self-represented litigants (MichiganLegalHelp.org) and twenty-one affiliated Self-Help Centers around the state. In 2020, MLH saw nearly 3.5 million visits, and nearly 153,000 people used its resources to complete legal forms. Ms. Tripp has led the development and growth of MLH from its inception in 2011.

Prior to that, she was a staff and managing attorney in the Lansing office of Legal Services of South Central Michigan. Tripp is also the co-managing attorney of the Michigan Poverty Law Program, the state support program in Michigan, and co-director of Michigan Statewide Advocacy Services, which manages five statewide programs (including MLH and MPLP).

Tripp holds a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in Boston and a B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

