California Western wins 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition

The team from California Western School of Law, Francis Carlota and Jonathan Gonzalez, won the 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition, held on February 6, 2021.

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law team of Austyn Boothe and Daniel Sheikhan came in second place.

This year’s topic was sports law.

The ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition provides a means for law students to practice and improve their negotiating skills. The competition simulates legal negotiations in which law students, acting as lawyers, negotiate a series of legal problems. The simulations consist of a common set of facts known by all participants and confidential information known only to the participants representing a particular side. All of the simulations deal with the same general topic, but the negotiation situation varies with each round and level of the competition.

The national semifinalists were:

Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law: James Dewey and Madeleine Dobson

Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Shannon Havlicak Grondel and Marissa Paxman Flowerday

National quarterfinalists were:

Samford University—Cumberland School of Law: Dylan Martin and Allison Lowery

Boston University School of Law: Megan Miller and Lisa Richmond

Lewis & Clark Law School: Victoria Muirhead and Stephanie Palomino

Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law: Ramia Mitchell and Edward Saint-Vil

Other teams competing in the national finals were:

University of Connecticut School of Law: Bron Tamulis and Joseph Messina

University of Maryland—Francis King Carey School of Law: Celena Dyal and Garett Unger

Baylor University School of Law: Alisa Trejo and Christian Carson-Banister

University of St. Thomas School of Law—Minneapolis: Grant Gibson and Ricardo Johnson

Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Brooke Gledhill and Haley Holloway

Georgetown University Law Center: Bill Jewell and Kelley Kling

Stetson University College of Law: Huda Awan and Carlton Robinson

Stetson University College of Law: Alina Acevedo and Kylie Weaver

Campbell University—Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law: Thomas Harvey and Michael Logan

Seattle University School of Law: Cameron Martin and Eric Vicente-Flores

Quinnipiac University School of Law: Jill Durso and Patrick Hoerle

University of Illinois College of Law: Lauren Eiten and Erin Husi

The ABA thanks all of our competitors, coaches, and host schools for their work on this year’s competition.