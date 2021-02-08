For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

California Western wins 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition

ABA Law Student Division February 08, 2021

Share:
California Western School of Law

The team from California Western School of Law, Francis Carlota and Jonathan Gonzalez, won the 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition, held on February 6, 2021.

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law team of Austyn Boothe and Daniel Sheikhan came in second place.

This year’s topic was sports law.

The ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition provides a means for law students to practice and improve their negotiating skills. The competition simulates legal negotiations in which law students, acting as lawyers, negotiate a series of legal problems. The simulations consist of a common set of facts known by all participants and confidential information known only to the participants representing a particular side. All of the simulations deal with the same general topic, but the negotiation situation varies with each round and level of the competition.

The national semifinalists were:

  • Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law: James Dewey and Madeleine Dobson
  • Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Shannon Havlicak Grondel and Marissa Paxman Flowerday

National quarterfinalists were:

  • Samford University—Cumberland School of Law: Dylan Martin and Allison Lowery
  • Boston University School of Law: Megan Miller and Lisa Richmond
  • Lewis & Clark Law School: Victoria Muirhead and Stephanie Palomino
  • Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law: Ramia Mitchell and Edward Saint-Vil

Other teams competing in the national finals were:

  • University of Connecticut School of Law: Bron Tamulis and Joseph Messina
  • University of Maryland—Francis King Carey School of Law: Celena Dyal and Garett Unger
  • Baylor University School of Law: Alisa Trejo and Christian Carson-Banister
  • University of St. Thomas School of Law—Minneapolis: Grant Gibson and Ricardo Johnson
  • Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Brooke Gledhill and Haley Holloway
  • Georgetown University Law Center: Bill Jewell and Kelley Kling
  • Stetson University College of Law: Huda Awan and Carlton Robinson
  • Stetson University College of Law: Alina Acevedo and Kylie Weaver
  • Campbell University—Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law: Thomas Harvey and Michael Logan
  • Seattle University School of Law: Cameron Martin and Eric Vicente-Flores
  • Quinnipiac University School of Law: Jill Durso and Patrick Hoerle
  • University of Illinois College of Law: Lauren Eiten and Erin Husi

The ABA thanks all of our competitors, coaches, and host schools for their work on this year’s competition.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories