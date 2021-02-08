California Western wins 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition

The team from California Western School of Law, Francis Carlota and Jonathan Gonzalez, won the 2021 ABA Negotiation Competition, held on February 6, 2021.
The Mitchell Hamline School of Law team of Austyn Boothe and Daniel Sheikhan came in second place.
This year’s topic was sports law.
The ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition provides a means for law students to practice and improve their negotiating skills. The competition simulates legal negotiations in which law students, acting as lawyers, negotiate a series of legal problems. The simulations consist of a common set of facts known by all participants and confidential information known only to the participants representing a particular side. All of the simulations deal with the same general topic, but the negotiation situation varies with each round and level of the competition.
The national semifinalists were:
- Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law: James Dewey and Madeleine Dobson
- Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Shannon Havlicak Grondel and Marissa Paxman Flowerday
National quarterfinalists were:
- Samford University—Cumberland School of Law: Dylan Martin and Allison Lowery
- Boston University School of Law: Megan Miller and Lisa Richmond
- Lewis & Clark Law School: Victoria Muirhead and Stephanie Palomino
- Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law: Ramia Mitchell and Edward Saint-Vil
Other teams competing in the national finals were:
- University of Connecticut School of Law: Bron Tamulis and Joseph Messina
- University of Maryland—Francis King Carey School of Law: Celena Dyal and Garett Unger
- Baylor University School of Law: Alisa Trejo and Christian Carson-Banister
- University of St. Thomas School of Law—Minneapolis: Grant Gibson and Ricardo Johnson
- Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School: Brooke Gledhill and Haley Holloway
- Georgetown University Law Center: Bill Jewell and Kelley Kling
- Stetson University College of Law: Huda Awan and Carlton Robinson
- Stetson University College of Law: Alina Acevedo and Kylie Weaver
- Campbell University—Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law: Thomas Harvey and Michael Logan
- Seattle University School of Law: Cameron Martin and Eric Vicente-Flores
- Quinnipiac University School of Law: Jill Durso and Patrick Hoerle
- University of Illinois College of Law: Lauren Eiten and Erin Husi
The ABA thanks all of our competitors, coaches, and host schools for their work on this year’s competition.