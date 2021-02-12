Get your law school summer financial plan in order with Virtual Office Hours

How does your true spending compare with your spending plan? Will you have a paid internship? Summer associate position? Taking the bar exam? Get tips to “stay on track” and prepare for the summer ahead.

This Virtual Office Hour Session is with Jennifer DiSanza.

Jennifer DiSanza, J.D., AFC®, Regional Manager, AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability®, has spent over two decades working with law students and understands the unique nature of law school. Through her experience as law school student affairs professional, she has assisted thousands of students throughout their legal education.

You can also download the slides from the program as a PDF.

Resources: Student Loans and Finances

The ABA Young Lawyers Division advocates for lower financial barriers to the legal profession by reducing law school costs and minimizing student loan burden. We also offer guidance for new lawyers on managing debt.

Through student-focused initiatives, research and policy advocacy, nonprofit AccessLex Institute works to help purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with our nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education has been at the heart of our mission since 1983.

MAX by AccessLex® is the personal finance program for law students used in over 80% of law schools nationally. If you’re at a MAX-participating school and haven’t set up your free account yet, register today to access financial lessons, online events, and free financial coaching whenever you need it. The MAX by AccessLex® app is also available for download at the iOS and Android app stores.

AccessConnex is a free financial coaching service available to all law students, whether they are at a MAX-participating school or not. Register today for a free appointment to discuss the financial matters that matter most to you!

