For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Housing and eviction law: How law students can help tenants in the midst of COVID-19

ABA Law Student Division March 02, 2021

Share:
Eviction Notice

At the start of the pandemic, Colorado lawyer Zach Neumann posted on social media that he would gladly assist those facing evictions, but quickly saw that the need was far too great for him to handle alone. To address this pressing problem, he founded the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Colorado. 

ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh talks with Zach about how the Project does its work and how law students anywhere in the country can get involved and help with housing and eviction crises in their own communities.

About Our Guest

Zach Neumann is a lawyer whose practice focuses on landlord-tenant, debt collection, and wage dispute cases. Zach is the founder of the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Colorado. He is also a public policy lecturer at CU Denver’s School of Public Affairs and writes about jobs and economic issues at the Aspen Institute. He previously helped to launch social enterprise start-ups CareerWise Colorado and Tortuga AgTech. Before that he worked at McKinsey & Company, the World Bank, and on various Democratic political campaigns.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories