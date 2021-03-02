Housing and eviction law: How law students can help tenants in the midst of COVID-19

At the start of the pandemic, Colorado lawyer Zach Neumann posted on social media that he would gladly assist those facing evictions, but quickly saw that the need was far too great for him to handle alone. To address this pressing problem, he founded the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Colorado.

ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh talks with Zach about how the Project does its work and how law students anywhere in the country can get involved and help with housing and eviction crises in their own communities.

About Our Guest

Zach Neumann is a lawyer whose practice focuses on landlord-tenant, debt collection, and wage dispute cases. Zach is the founder of the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Colorado. He is also a public policy lecturer at CU Denver’s School of Public Affairs and writes about jobs and economic issues at the Aspen Institute. He previously helped to launch social enterprise start-ups CareerWise Colorado and Tortuga AgTech. Before that he worked at McKinsey & Company, the World Bank, and on various Democratic political campaigns.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.