2021 NAAC Regional Results

Over the past few weeks, law school teams competed in the regional rounds of the ABA Law Student Division National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC). Here are the results from those rounds, including the four teams who advanced to the national final rounds, the top advocates, and top briefs.

Boston Regional

Regional Champions



University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 155: Modupe Adamolekun, Wyatt McGuire, Andrew Rader

Wake Forest University School of Law, Team 175: Katharine Batchelor, Kyle Brady, Mary Catherine Young

Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, Team 183: Chelsey Wilson, Miriam Sheppard, Brandon Brower

University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 194, Anamayan Narendran: Cameron Burleson, Elizabeth Hampton

Top 10 Best Advocates

Francis Curiel, Team 169, Florida International University College of Law Daniel Russo, Team 168, University of Maryland – Francis King Carey School of Law Michael Dauber, Team 218, St. John’s University School of Law Miriam Sheppard, Team 183, Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law T. Kristo Pantelides, Team 126, University of Akron School of Law (tie) Andrew Rader, Team 155, University of Oklahoma College of Law; Mary Catherine Young, Team 175, Wake Forest University School of Law; and Sarah Traynor, Team 208, Wake Forest University School of Law Julie Jaquays, Team 190, Quinnipiac University School of Law Elizabeth Hampton, Team 194, University of Oklahoma College of Law

Top 5 Briefs

Team 175, Wake Forest University School of Law Team 194, University of Oklahoma College of Law (tie) Team 169, Florida International University College of Law and Team 112, University of North Carolina School of Law Team 143, American University, Washington College of Law

San Francisco Regional

Regional Champions



University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 239: Rose Garber, Madeeha Dean, Benjamin Malings

University of California Hastings College of the Law, Team 240: Gerardo Inzunza Higuera, Sara Zamani, Katie Molander-Scull

Pepperdine University School of Law, Team 257: Ashley Koos, David Portillo,

University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 278: Jonathan Chacon, Kelsey Lobisser, Delaney Brooks

Top 10 Best Advocates

Ashley Koos, Team 257, Pepperdine University School of Law (tie). Madeeha Dean, Team 239, University of California Berkeley School of Law and Samuel Gillen, Team 269, University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law Elizabeth Kim, Team 261, Chapman University School of Law Wilson Scarbeary, Team 249, University of Colorado Law School Morgan Kutzner, Team 302, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles Chris Cantrell, Team 282, University of California Hastings College of the Law Nikki Long, Team 251, University of Southern California – Gould School of Law James Glassman, Team 255, Southwestern Law School Rose Garber, Team 239, University of California Berkeley School of Law

Top 5 Briefs

Team 289, University of Colorado Law School Team 256, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles Team 251, University of Southern California – Gould School of Law Team 295, University of Southern California – Gould School of Law Team 296, Willamette University College of Law

Chicago Regional

Regional Champions



William and Mary Law School, Team 322: Corinne Cichowicz, Danielle Musselman, George Townsend

Belmont University College of Law, Team 350: Josh Kleppin, Hannah Berny, John Nix

Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 352: Nick Coyle, Shomari Smith, Allison Walter

Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 428: Caitlin Bailey, Christopher Collum, Hayden Hanson

Top 10 Best Advocates

Caitlin Bailey, Team 428, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis) Michelle Redondo, Team 325, DePaul University College of Law Cassidy Segura Clouse, Team 330, Indiana University Maurer School of Law Johnathan B. DuBois, Team 359, Drake University Law School Jacob Skolnik, Team 337, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law Christopher Collum, Team 428, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis) Shaunagh McGoldrick, Team 337, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law Karsyn Keener, Team 379, William and Mary Law School Esther Jamison, Team 332, University of New Mexico School of Law Danielle Musselman, Team 322, William and Mary Law School

Top 5 Briefs

Team 352, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis) Team 337, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law Team 430, Northwestern University School of Law Team 349, Loyola University College of Law (New Orleans) Team 389, University of New Mexico School of Law

Brooklyn Regional

Regional Champions



Wayne State University Law School, Team 472: Benjamin Wu, Molly Moss, Mark Taylor Janssen

Michigan State University College of Law, Team 487: Rachel Westmaas, Alana Ballantyne, Alexander Numbers

Emory University School of Law, Team 531: Daniel Zozaya Brown, Alayna Trilling,

Michigan State University College of Law, Team 578: Charlie Clark, Lauren Legner, Brandon Paul Cross

Top 10 Best Advocates

May Gunther, Team 542, University of Notre Dame Law School Brian Pounds, Team 466, University of Houston Law Center Lauren Legner, Team 578, Michigan State University College of Law John Dugger, Team 469, Boston University School of Law Maximillian Scott Matiauda, Team 583, University of Miami School of Law Andrew Stamboulidis, Team 504, New York University School of Law Rebekkah Campbell, Team 543, Charleston School of Law Kelly O’Neal, Team 477, Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center Michael Tadros, Team 463, Charleston School of Law Tiffany Hornback, Team 489, University of Miami School of Law

Top 5 Briefs

Team 591, Ohio State Team 466, University of Houston Team 562, Boston University School of Law (tie) Team 513, Pennyslvania State University – Dickinson School of Law and Team 578, Michigan State University College of Law

Washington DC Regional

Regional Champions



Stetson University College of Law, Team 601: Jessica Merker, Christopher Gieger,

Stetson University College of Law, Team 670: Frieda Lindroth, Toria Ryan, Anya Pardy

George Washington University Law School, Team 726: Sophia Slade-Ilaria, James Heaney,

Washington and Lee University School of Law, Team 742: Matt Kaminer, Carson Cox, Rich Gilliland

Top 10 Best Advocates

Jasdeep Kaur, Team 638, Georgetown University Law Center Olivia O’Hea, Team 638, Georgetown University Law Center Justin Angotti, Team 713, George Mason University Antonin Scalia School of Law Meredith Milton, Team 725, St. Mary’s University School of Law Melissa Fullmer, Team 643, St. Mary’s University School of Law Charles Jones, Team 654, Washington and Lee University School of Law Shivani Rishi, Team 703, Loyola University Chicago School of Law Elliott Channing Landsdell, Team 642, Vanderbilt University Law School Jonathan Nickas, Team 679, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law Stephen Hoch, Team 683, Oklahoma City

Top 5 Briefs

Team 670, Stetson University College of Law Team 621, Capital University Law School Team 643, St. Mary’s University School of Law Team 683, Oklahoma City University School of Law (tie) Team 606, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, and Team 654, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Oklahoma City Regional

Regional Champions



Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 772: Taylor Holley, Alicia Mpande, Jay Evans

University of Alabama School of Law, Team 836: Robert Humphrey, John Gillespie, Mollie Gillis

Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 870: Sara Baumgardner, Sarah Jo Lambert, William Langford

Regent University School of Law, Team 964: Sarah Martz, Kelsey McGee, Francesca McManus

Top 10 Best Advocates

James Cooper, Team 940, South Texas College of Law Houston Brittany Urness, Team 751, Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School Kylie Terry, Team 762, South Texas College of Law Houston Anna Sasaki, Team 811, Arizona State University – Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Hannah Strong, Team 889, University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law Mollie Gillis, Team 836, University of Alabama School of Law Sarah Martz, Team 964, Regent University School of Law Hilary Williamson, Team 746, University of Alabama School of Law Steven Higginbotham, Team 940, South Texas College of Law Houston Sara Baumgardner, Team 870, Texas Tech University School of Law

Top 5 Briefs