The pursuit of a civil right to counsel (podcast)

In the United States, the right to counsel in civil cases is currently a very complex issue. Some states provide counsel in certain types of civil cases, but not others; while other states may have little or no access to civil counsel in any matters. With this complicated picture in mind, what should be done to attain more equality throughout our nation’s civil courts?

ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh talks with John Pollock about the many implications of a lack of legal counsel across a variety of civil matters (with a particular focus on guardianship) and his ongoing efforts to establish the right to counsel for low-income individuals.

About Our Guest

John Pollock is a staff attorney for the Public Justice Center who has served since 2009 as the coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel. His work focuses on working to establish the right to counsel for low-income individuals in civil cases involving basic human needs such as child custody, housing, and benefits. He is the author of ABA Resolution 114 (2018), supporting the right to counsel whenever physical liberty is at stake. He is the recipient of the 2018 Innovations Award from the National Legal Aid and Defender Association and serves on an advisory committee for the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.

