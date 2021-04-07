For Law Students


Here’s what women lawyers of color wished they knew about law school

ABA Law Student Division April 07, 2021

What I Wish I Knew: Learning from Women Lawyers of Color about Their Law School Experiences

Navigating through law school can be a challenging experience for everyone; often, advice about how best to navigate law school is not uniquely tailored to students of color generally, or to women of color’s experiences. In honor of Women’s History Month, join us as women attorneys of color share their personal stories, advice for law students, and resources for making the law school experience smoother for women of color.

This program is focused on women of color’s experiences.

“What I Wish I Knew” Women of Color Webinar Follow-Up and Resources

Some tips from panelists shared during the panel, as well as links to helpful resources mentioned during the call.

Speakers:

  • Jireh Davis, Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion, American Bar Association Law Student Division (Moderator)
  • Shenique Moss, Deputy Legal Counsel for the Executive Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer
  • Fe LopezGaetke, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Law School Admissions Council
  • Esther Hyun, Associate, WNS Denali Sourcing Services, Inc.
  • Tamara Nash, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General of South Dakota

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

