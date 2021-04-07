Here’s what women lawyers of color wished they knew about law school

Navigating through law school can be a challenging experience for everyone; often, advice about how best to navigate law school is not uniquely tailored to students of color generally, or to women of color’s experiences. In honor of Women’s History Month, join us as women attorneys of color share their personal stories, advice for law students, and resources for making the law school experience smoother for women of color.
This program is focused on women of color’s experiences.
“What I Wish I Knew” Women of Color Webinar Follow-Up and Resources
Some tips from panelists shared during the panel, as well as links to helpful resources mentioned during the call.
Speakers:
- Jireh Davis, Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion, American Bar Association Law Student Division (Moderator)
- Shenique Moss, Deputy Legal Counsel for the Executive Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Fe LopezGaetke, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Law School Admissions Council
- Esther Hyun, Associate, WNS Denali Sourcing Services, Inc.
- Tamara Nash, Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General of South Dakota