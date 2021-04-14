Texas Tech wins 2021 ABA NAAC competition

There can be only one. And last weekend in “Chicago,” the final 24 teams in the 2021 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition competed virtually to see who would take the title in this year’s moot court battle.
In the end, the team of Taylor Holley, Alicia Mpande, and Jay Evans from Texas Tech University School of Law emerged as the victors, defeating Belmont University College of Law on Saturday morning.
The topic for the 2020-2021 competition was the Civil Rights Law, framed in the context of a lawsuit regarding the First Amendment rights of a public employee, this year’s problem focuses on the qualified-immunity doctrine.
Here are the complete results:
Champion
Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 772
Taylor Holley, Alicia Mpande, and Jay Evans
National Finalists
Belmont University College of Law, Team 350
Josh Kleppin, Hannah Berny, and John Nix
National Semifinalists
University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 239
Rose Garber, Madeeha Dean, and Benjamin Malings
Michigan State University College of Law, Team 487
Rachel Westmaas, Alana Ballantyne, and Alexander Numbers
National Quarterfinalists
Stetson University College of Law, Team 670
Frieda Lindroth, Toria Ryan, and Anya Pardy
University of Alabama School of Law, Team 836
Mollie Gillis, Robert Humphrey, and John Gillespie
Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 428
Caitlin Bailey, Christopher Collum, and Hayden Hanson
Washington and Lee University School of Law, Team 742
Matt Kaminer, Carson Cox, and Rich Gilliland
Regional Qualifiers
University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 155
Modupe Adamolekun, Wyatt McGuire, Andrew Rader
Wake Forest University School of Law, Team 175
Katharine Batchelor, Kyle Brady, Mary Catherine Young
Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, Team 183
Chelsey Wilson, Miriam Sheppard, Brandon Brower
University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 194
Anamayan Narendran: Cameron Burleson, Elizabeth Hampton
University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 239
Rose Garber, Madeeha Dean, Benjamin Malings
University of California Hastings College of the Law, Team 240
Gerardo Inzunza Higuera, Sara Zamani, Katie Molander-Scull
Pepperdine University School of Law, Team 257
Ashley Koos, David Portillo,
University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 278
Jonathan Chacon, Kelsey Lobisser, Delaney Brooks
William and Mary Law School, Team 322
Corinne Cichowicz, Danielle Musselman, George Townsend
Belmont University College of Law, Team 350
Josh Kleppin, Hannah Berny, John Nix
Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 352: Nick Coyle, Shomari Smith, Allison Walter
Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 428
Caitlin Bailey, Christopher Collum, Hayden Hanson
Wayne State University Law School, Team 472
Benjamin Wu, Molly Moss, Mark Taylor Janssen
Michigan State University College of Law, Team 487
Rachel Westmaas, Alana Ballantyne, Alexander Numbers
Emory University School of Law, Team 531
Daniel Zozaya Brown, Alayna Trilling,
Michigan State University College of Law, Team 578
Charlie Clark, Lauren Legner, Brandon Paul Cross
Stetson University College of Law, Team 601
Jessica Merker, Christopher Gieger,
Stetson University College of Law, Team 670
Frieda Lindroth, Toria Ryan, Anya Pardy
George Washington University Law School, Team 726
Sophia Slade-Ilaria, James Heaney,
Washington and Lee University School of Law, Team 742
Matt Kaminer, Carson Cox, Rich Gilliland
Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 772
Taylor Holley, Alicia Mpande, Jay Evans
University of Alabama School of Law, Team 836
Robert Humphrey, John Gillespie, Mollie Gillis
Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 870
Sara Baumgardner, Sarah Jo Lambert, William Langford
Regent University School of Law, Team 964
Sarah Martz, Kelsey McGee, Francesca McManus
National Best Advocate
Tied for Ninth Place: Madeeha Dean, University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 239 and Nick Coyle, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 352.
Eighth Place: Rose Garber, University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 239
Seventh Place: Alana Ballantyne, Michigan State University College of Law, Team 487
Sixth Place: Allison Walter, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 352
Fifth Place: John Nix, Belmont University College of Law, Team 350
Tied for Third Place: Caitlin Bailey, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 428 and Alexander Numbers, Michigan State University College of Law, Team 487
Second Place: Alicia Mpande, Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 772
First Place: Hannah Berny, Belmont University College of Law, Team 350
National Best Brief
Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 772
Taylor Holley, Alicia Mpande, and Jay Evans