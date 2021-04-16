5 reasons law students should attend ‘The Future Is Now: Legal Services’ conference

Do you want to debate real-world challenges and opportunities in the legal profession for free with industry leaders? The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism has you covered.

The Commission, dubbed 2Civility, is offering law students free admission to its annual The Future Is Now: Legal Services conference, which will be held virtually April 27 to April 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. CDT.

The widely attended three-day conference features talks and interactive townhall sessions that dive deep into tipping points in the profession in areas like legal technology, attorney well-being, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Why should law students attend?

Expand your perspective for free – Law students are invited to attend the conference for free with the code “FINLAWSTUDENT.” Join for all three days or just attend when you can. Stay on the cutting edge – The legal profession is evolving rapidly. With the overhaul of many norms in 2020, it’s more important than ever to stay on top of the changing legal landscape. Network with industry leaders – Our unique format presents two points of view, then allows attendees to discuss those ideas with the speakers and fellow attendees in interactive townhall sessions. Practical takeaways – Take a break from conceptual learning and debate real-world challenges and opportunities with practicing lawyers. Gain judicial perspective – Unlike many other conferences, The Future Is Now provides perspectives from the judicial branch on topics that will impact the legal profession you’re entering.

Who is speaking?

Our speaker lineup ranges from experts in legal technology, lawyer competency, and value creation, to mental health and allyship in the workplace. A breakdown of the speakers and talk titles for each day follows.

The Future of Lawyering I April 27, 12 – 2 P.M. CDT

Hon. Anne M. Burke, Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice

Jordan Furlong, Principal, Law21, Reinventing Professional Development for Lawyers of the Future

Caren Naidoff and Alan Press, Partners, Shire Law Group, 2021 Vision: Power Up with Technology

Kim Bennett, Founder, K Bennett Law LLC, Amplify the Value of Your Practice for Today’s Legal Consumer

The Future of Attorney Well-Being I April 28, 12 – 2 P.M. CDT

Hon. Mary Jane Theis, Illinois Supreme Court Justice

Brian Cuban, attorney and addiction recovery advocate, The Addicted Lawyer: Where We Are, Where We Are Headed

Dr. Diana Uchiyama, Executive Director, Illinois LAP, The Art of Healthy Lawyering

Tracy Kepler, Risk Control Consulting Director, CNA’s Lawyers Insurance Program, Band-Aids, Baby Steps, or Big Leaps? A Well-Being Culture Shift in Law

The Future of DEI In The Legal Profession I April 29, 12 – 2 P.M. CDT

Deanie Brown, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Illinois Courts

Ellie Krug, Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC, Allyship for Lawyers in an Awakened America

Rick Palmore, Senior Counsel, Dentons, The Best Talent: A Diversity & Competitive Imperative in 2021 & Beyond

Hon. Ann Claire Williams (Ret.), Of Counsel, Jones Day, Building a Pipeline: A Focus from the Beginning

More Information

To learn more about the conference or to register, please visit: thefutureisnow.2civility…

For additional questions or concerns, please contact mail@2civility.org.