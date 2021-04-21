For Law Students


Lannette Richardson elected 2021-2022 Law Student Division Chair

ABA Law Student Division April 21, 2021

Lannette Richardson
Lannette Richardson, currently a 2L at Southern University Law Center, will be the Law Student Division Chair for 2021-2022.

The Law Student Division has tabulated the results of its elections for the 2021-2022 Council—and the Division is glad to welcome back familiar faces in new roles.

Lannette Richardson, who served as Vice Chair, will move up to Chair. Our current Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion, Jireh Davis, won her bid to serve as Vice Chair on next year’s Council.

The complete results:

Chair: Lannette Richardson, Southern University Law Center

Vice Chair: Jireh Davis, Texas Southern University – Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Law Student on the ABA Board of Governors: Neeharika Thuravil, Seton Hall University School of Law

Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach: Olivia Yoon, Yeshiva University – Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion: Ernesto Villaseñor, University of Baltimore School of Law

Delegate of Programming: Servando Martinez, University of Nevada Las Vegas – William S. Boyd School of Law

The final position, Director of Legal Education, will be appointed in May. The new board will be sworn in during the ABA Virtual Annual Meeting in August.

If news of an appointment comes before then, we’ll bring it to you.

And congratulations to all of our newly elected leaders!

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

