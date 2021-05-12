For Law Students


Learn how law students can understand and navigate choices on health insurance

ABA Law Student Division May 12, 2021

Looking at Health Insurance

Let’s face it: very few people enjoy discussing the topic of health insurance. It’s a complicated, hugely expansive subject matter that sometimes feels out of reach. Making matters worse, as an upcoming or recent law school graduate, you may be shopping for health insurance for the first time in your life. Your choices today can affect your health (and wallet) later. It’s important for everyone to gain a high-level understanding of the industry, and your options.

Listen as panelists Nathan Teater, manager of Individual and Small Business at eHealth, and Stephen Weber, Director of Client Management at USI, discuss:

  • The Affordable Care Act
  • Coverage types
  • Qualifying life events
  • The partnership between eHealth and the ABA Insurance Program

You can download the slides from the presentation via PDF.

More information

ABA Insurance is proud to offer law students access to valuable savings, discounts, and unique coverage options designed to help protect you.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

