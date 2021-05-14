For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Get advice on choosing a student loan repayment plan

ABA Law Student Division May 14, 2021

Share:
Student Loan repayment

Join LeAndra Ross, MPA, AFC® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute as she breaks down the sometimes-complicated world of student loan repayment. Learn how to choose a repayment plan that works for you!

You can also download the slides from the presentation as a PDF.

More from AccessLex

Other loan resources

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editor-in-Chief
    Kayla Griffis Molina
    University of Oklahoma College of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Alexandra Brod
    Widener University – Delaware Law School

    Thomas Bronsted
    Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Danielle Langemeier
    University of Houston Law Center

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University – Chicago School of Law

    Mackenzie Ward
    Emory University School of Law

  • Top Categories