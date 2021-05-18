For Law Students


Hats off: Stetson wins 2021 Competitions Champion title

ABA Law Student Division May 18, 2021

Competitions Champion 2021

Stetson University College of Law won our inaugural ABA Competitions Champion honors in 2018, the first year we started tracking law schools’ performance in our four practical skills competitions. Now, they’ve broken Texas Tech University School of Law’s two-year reign to regain their crown.

Stetson Law is our 2021 ABA Competitions Champion, edging Texas Tech for the title of top law school in our contests, which include Arbitration, Negotiation, Client Counseling, and the National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC).

Stetson may not have placed first in any of the four this year. However, their overall showing garnered them enough points to hold off Texas Tech. Stetson made it to the finals of the Client Counseling Competition, having won their regionals. They scored two regional championships in both the Arbitration and NAAC competitions and notched a regional semifinalist in Negotiation.

Texas Tech was the national champ this year at NAAC, also taking home the national Best Brief honors. Texas Tech also was a regional champion in Arbitration.

Fordham University School of Law was third this year, winning the national championship in Arbitration. They were regional champs and placed two other regional finalists in that competition. Fordham also had two regional semifinalists in Negotiation.

The top 10 this year were:

  1. Stetson University College of Law
  2. Texas Tech University School of Law
  3. Fordham University School of Law
  4. Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law
  5. University of Oklahoma College of Law
  6. South Texas College of Law Houston
  7. William and Mary Law School
  8. Michigan State University College of Law
  9. Campbell University – Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law
  10. Brooklyn Law School

This was the first year that the entirety of the ABA Law Student Division’s practical skills competitions were held virtually.

About the rankings

The title of Competitions Champion is awarded annually to the law school that tallies the most points through team achievements and participation in the ABA Law Student Division’s four practical skills competitions. Ranking criteria and the point totals for the top teams can be found here.

The Competitions Champion award was created to recognize law schools that go above and beyond to help prepare their students for practice. Success in these competitions illustrate each school’s commitment to providing a well-rounded curriculum and preparing students to become highly skilled lawyers. We are proud that the ABA competitions are an important part of the hands-on learning experiences available to students at these exceptional law schools.

“Our four competitions offer students an amazing opportunity to hone essential lawyering skills before they enter practice. Through consistent participation and success in ABA competitions, these law schools display especially well-rounded practical skills training programs. We are thrilled to recognize these schools through the Competitions Championship,” said Connie S. Smothermon, Competitions Committee Co-Chair, Director of Competitions & Externships, University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Judges for the competitions included volunteer attorneys and sitting members of the bench.

Registration for next year’s four practical skills competitions will be open in June.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

