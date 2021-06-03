Setting your path: Navigating career choices in law school and beyond

Thankfully, career opportunities for law students and new lawyers seem to be increasing as COVID concerns abate. But, how can you best prepare yourself for actually getting the job you want?

Meg Steenburgh welcomes Howard University School of Law’s Lauren Jackson to discuss tips and tactics for pursuing a fulfilling legal career. She emphasizes the importance of networking from day one of law school and advises students to keep an open mind about the opportunities that come their way.

About Our Guest

Lauren R. Jackson is a legacy-focused attorney who has a passion for helping entrepreneurs, small businesses and the everyday dreamer through her consulting agency, The L. Renee Group. She is also the founder and visionary of Instilling My Ability to Naturally Embrace Excellence (IMANEE), Inc., a 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to the elevation of Black Girls.

Lauren’s legal training began as a student, now graduate, of the historic Howard University School of Law. In addition to her Juris Doctor, she obtained a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Master’s in Public Administration from Seton Hall University.

Lauren received valuable experience through her work with the Human Services Council of New York City, the New York State Department of Human and Civil Rights, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She gained judicial insight during her externship with the District Court of the District of Columbia and post-graduate clerkship with New Jersey Superior Court.

Her legal career was advanced as an associate with McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP and now as the Assistant Director of Career Services for Howard University School of Law.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.