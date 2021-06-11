Get answers on Public Service Loan Forgiveness from a student loan educator

Join Ashley Norwood-Struppa, AFC® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute as she covers the ins and outs of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for those pursuing public interest careers.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as law student and prepare for life after law school.

Ashley Norwood-Struppa is a student loan guru trying to break the chains of student debt to help students achieve their education and career goals. She has been a student loan educator since 2006 in financial aid counseling, compliance, policy, and advocacy. The former Student Loan Ranger with US News & World Report specializes and advocates for loan forgiveness and loan repayment strategies.

You can also view this presentation as a PDF.