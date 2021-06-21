The Law Student Podcast talks mental health in the legal profession

Mental health problems have long been a prevalent issue amongst both law students and practicing lawyers, but have things gotten better as the profession has sought to increase awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding these concerns? Meg Steenburgh welcomes Patrick Krill for a broad discussion on legal field mental health and his extensive research and work in this area. Patrick offers invaluable perspectives on how to be in tune with your own mental health and how to seek help when you need it.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

About Our Guest

Patrick Krill is an attorney, licensed and board-certified alcohol and drug counselor, author, researcher, and advocate who has spearheaded numerous groundbreaking efforts to improve mental health in the legal profession. Recognized globally as a leading authority in the field, he is the founder of Krill Strategies, a behavioral health consulting firm exclusively for the legal profession. In that role, he serves as a trusted advisor to large law firms and corporate legal departments throughout North America and Europe, working to help them protect and improve the health and well-being of their attorneys and staff.

Patrick is the former director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Legal Professionals Program, a preeminent clinical treatment program for addicted attorneys, judges, and law students. While leading that program, he counseled many hundreds of legal professionals from around the country who sought to better understand and overcome the unique challenges faced on a lawyer’s road to recovery.

Patrick’s highly specialized background and unique breadth of knowledge related to behavioral health and well-being in the legal profession make him a widely sought-after expert and trusted resource for solving one of the legal profession’s most challenging problems. His clients include many of the largest and most prominent and legal employers in the world.

Patrick has authored more than seventy articles related to addiction and mental health, including his advice column for Law.com and The American Lawyer. As a frequent source for print and broadcast media, he has been quoted in dozens of national and regional news outlets, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, and countless legal industry trade publications and blogs. Patrick has been a guest on numerous national broadcasts, including multiple appearances on NPR.

Patrick’s groundbreaking work in the area of attorney behavioral health includes: initiating and serving as lead author of the first and only national study on the prevalence of attorney addiction and mental health problems, a joint undertaking of the American Bar Association Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine; creating the framework for the ABA Well-Being Pledge, an innovative campaign to improve the health and well-being of lawyers; and collaborating with the California Lawyers Association and D.C. Bar to conduct the first large-scale study of personal and workplace risk factors for mental health problems among practicing attorneys. The first of several forthcoming papers reporting the results of that study were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS-ONE in May 2021.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.