Buying or leasing a car? Let AccessLex hand you the keys to making your decision

Join Theresa Popp Braun, Ed.D., AFC®, CEPF® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute as she reveals the pros and cons of buying versus leasing a vehicle.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as law student and prepare for life after law school.

Theresa Popp Braun has 20+ years of experience in student financial aid, student services, financial education, and wellness programming. This experience, combined with her personal journey as a student loan borrower, shape the unique and caring perspective she brings to helping students better understand and manage their money, especially when they are financing and paying off their higher education costs.

You can also download the slides from the presentation.

