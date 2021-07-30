For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Buying or leasing a car? Let AccessLex hand you the keys to making your decision

ABA Law Student Division July 30, 2021

Share:
Buying a Car

Join Theresa Popp Braun, Ed.D., AFC®, CEPF® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute as she reveals the pros and cons of buying versus leasing a vehicle.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as law student and prepare for life after law school.

Theresa Popp Braun has 20+ years of experience in student financial aid, student services, financial education, and wellness programming.  This experience, combined with her personal journey as a student loan borrower, shape the unique and caring perspective she brings to helping students better understand and manage their money, especially when they are financing and paying off their higher education costs.

You can also download the slides from the presentation.

More information

Can I deduct car expenses for my business?

Car leasing terms

Car leasing basics

Crunch your numbers

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editors-in-Chief

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University Chicago School of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Elizabeth Badovinac
    Thomas M Cooley Law School

    Emily Elmer
    University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

    Haley Taylor Schlitz
    SMU Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

    Harrison Long
    South Texas College of Law

    Sallie Moppert
    Syracuse University College of Law

  • Top Categories