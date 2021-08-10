For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Demystifying the hot legal topics of the pandemic with the Law Student Podcast

ABA Law Student Division August 10, 2021

Share:
Pandemic Legal Issues

From the FDA’s emergency use authorization of vaccines, to federalism concerns, to employee/employer relationships, to schools, and much more—legal issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to crop up at a rapid pace. To help law students make sense of these evolving matters, Meg Steenburgh welcomes Harvard Law professor Glenn Cohen to share valuable insights on a wide variety of pandemic-era legal topics. 

Professor Glenn Cohen is one of the world’s leading experts on the intersection of bioethics and the law.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editors-in-Chief

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University Chicago School of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Elizabeth Badovinac
    Thomas M Cooley Law School

    Emily Elmer
    University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

    Haley Taylor Schlitz
    SMU Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

    Harrison Long
    South Texas College of Law

    Sallie Moppert
    Syracuse University College of Law

  • Top Categories