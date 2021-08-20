For Law Students


Learn how to create your law school financial plan with help from an expert

ABA Law Student Division August 20, 2021

Financial Planning

Join Derek Brainard, MBA, AFC®, CRPC® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute as he outlines how to create a financial plan that works for you during law school.

You can also download the slides from the presentation.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as law student and prepare for life after law school.

Derek Brainard is a U.S. Navy Veteran and Director of Financial Education at the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability™. He has worked in both the private financial services sector as a licensed financial advisor, and in higher education as financial literacy coordinator at Syracuse University, where he also completed his M.B.A. His financial writing and commentary have been featured via U.S. News and World Report, MSN Money, NBC News, and USA Today.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

