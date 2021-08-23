Looking back at the career of Jill Wine-Banks with the Law Student Podcast

In addition to her impressive legal experience in politics, military, private practice, journalism, and more, Jill Wine-Banks has also been a woman of many firsts throughout her legal career. Tune in with ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh for an in-depth interview with Jill about her many “first woman” roles, her memoir “The Watergate Girl,” and her advice for today’s law students.

Jill Wine-Banks is currently an MSNBC legal analyst, appearing regularly on the network’s primetime and daytime shows.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

