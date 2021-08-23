For Law Students


Looking back at the career of Jill Wine-Banks with the Law Student Podcast

ABA Law Student Division August 23, 2021

Jill Wine-Banks
Jill Wine-Banks served on the staff of Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski and questioned then-President's Richard Nixon's secretary Rose Mary Woods about gaps on the Watergate tapes. (iStock file photo)

In addition to her impressive legal experience in politics, military, private practice, journalism, and more, Jill Wine-Banks has also been a woman of many firsts throughout her legal career. Tune in with ABA Law Student Podcast host Meg Steenburgh for an in-depth interview with Jill about her many “first woman” roles, her memoir “The Watergate Girl,” and her advice for today’s law students. 

Jill Wine-Banks is currently an MSNBC legal analyst, appearing regularly on the network’s primetime and daytime shows.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

