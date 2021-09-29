Career shift: How Krystal Williams pivoted from business to law (podcast)

Meg Steenburgh welcomes Krystal Williams to discuss her unconventional path to law. After many years as a business professional, Krystal’s hunger for learning led her to shift her sights to law. She shares some of her experiences as an older student and discusses where her legal career has taken her in the years since law school.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

About our Guest

Krystal Williams is founder of Providentia Group, chairman of the board of KinoTek Software, and founder of The Alpha Legal Foundation.

She has more than 25 years of experience in driving change in organizations and communities. A former Fortune 100 senior professional, Krystal has a broad skill set that includes executive change management, strategy development, business operations, technology marketing, and market growth.

Krystal earned her MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth; she received her B.A.s in Mathematics and Psychology from Williams College. She is also a graduate of Maine Law.

Prior to starting Providentia Group, Krystal practiced energy law in Maine at Bernstein Shur and Pierce Atwood.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 1L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children. She and her husband are active members of the Bridge Angel Investors of Sarasota, Florida.